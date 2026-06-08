How Kings-Thunder Draft Trade Could Give Sacramento 2 Elite Talents

The Sacramento Kings could benefit in this NBA Draft trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Nov 25, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg reacts during the first half in a 2025 Players Era Festival group play game against the Auburn Tigers at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

| Kirby Lee-Imagn Images The Sacramento Kings got unlucky in this year's draft lottery draw, falling to the No. 7 pick, despite losing 60 games this season. With that, they might be losing out on their preferred prospects, but that does not mean they have to walk out of draft night with their heads down.

There have been some whispers about the Oklahoma City Thunder using picks Nos. 12 and 17 to trade up into the high end of the lottery. The Kings could be in a position to use the Thunder to trade down,By acquiring picks 12 and 17, the Kings could fill two positional needs instead of just one, with these two prospects immediately coming to mind: Yaxel Lendeborg and Ebuka Okorie.

Here is how the Kings' draft night would shake out if this scenario came to life. Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg reacts against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium.

| Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images Many consider Yaxel Lendeborg as arguably the best all-around prospect in this year's class, but could potentially fall outside of the top ten because he is 23 years old. While the Kings are in a position where they should be targeting younger prospects, Lendeborg could be an exception.

The Michigan Wolverines champion and consensus All-American averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game last season, while shooting 51.5% from the field and 37.2% from three-point range. In his senior season at Michigan, the 6'9", 240-pound forward averaged 15 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists on 51% shooting from the field and 37% from three, along with a block and a steal per game.

Lendeborg makes a huge impact on both sides of the ball, and due to his age and all-around skill set, should make an immediate impact wherever he gets drafted. Sacramento's offense and defense would immediately be elevated by adding a player of Lendeborg's caliber, with the only downside being his long-term outlook. As it stands, the Kings do not have a player younger than 23 on their roster.

Should they use a first-round pick this year on a prospect who will be a 24-year-old rookie? Obviously, adding younger talent would be ideal, but Lendeborg still fits right into Sacramento's young core, and as they search for improved forward depth, he would make an obvious impact. Mar 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie reacts after scoring against the NC State Wolfpack during the first half at Lenovo Center.

| Zachary Taft-Imagn Images Now, to fill the Kings' biggest positional need, they can target the best point guard available at No. 17, Ebuka Okorie. The Stanford Cardinal product had an incredible freshman season, averaging 23.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. While a bit undersized, Okorie has plenty of tools to make up for it.

Not only is he a pesky defender with an impressive wingspan and low foul rate, but he is also one of the most talented offensive players in this class. While he might not be as sure-fire a bet as some of the prospects that will beOkorie's ability to score from all three levels and finish with either hand makes him a truly tough cover.

The aspect of his game that's not getting talked about enough is his ability to really pass the ball. …On the surface, Okorie is a high-level scorer with an advanced offensive skill set who projects to be a bench sparkplug at his worst. At his best, he could be one of the NBA's best point guards, making it well worth it for the Kings to take that chance on him.

Of course, the Kings will have to think twice about trading down from the No. 7 spot, but if they do not like the prospects available to them come draft night, we could see a move like this.





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