How Kate Middleton honored Princess Diana for Remembrance Sunday

The Princess of Wales wore Diana’s beloved pearl earrings to go with her all-black look.

Kate Middleton honored the late Princess Diana by wearing her favorite pearl earrings for the National Service of Remembrance on Sunday. She was photographed on a balcony at The Cenotaph in London, wearing a brimmed hat and an all-black outfit with three poppy pins to commemorate fallen soldiers.

Middleton, 44, is assumed to wear the pins in honor of her great-grandmother’s brothers, who died in World War I. She was joined by Queen Camilla, 79, as their husbands, Prince William and King Charles III, took part in the ceremony. The Princess of Wales wore the Collingwood jewelry at the ceremony to honor fallen British and Commonwealth servicemen.

Also read Kate Middleton Dresses Down for Appearance at Mental Health-Focused Charity

Instead, Diana’s youngest son, who sported his medals and a poppy pin, kept a low profile while standing on a side street with locals in Brackley, Northamptonshire. The Duke of Sussex, 42, was not joined by Markle, 45, or their two children: Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5. The former Princess of Wales was in the car with her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul, who also died.

Advertisement

Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language and threats of any kindUser accounts will/might be blocked if we notice:So, how can you be a power user?

'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! The Princess of Wales wore the Collingwood jewelry at the ceremony to honor fallen British and Commonwealth servicemen. Getty Images