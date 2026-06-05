Florentino Pérez has not held back in his attempt to secure the services of José Mourinho.

José Mourinho’s return has inspired a new piece by Italian urban artist Salvatore Benintende, aka TV BOY. | OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP/Getty Images, Pablo Motos. Having just promised to pay the membership fees of every Real Madrid fan should he fail to deliver the double signing of Erling Haaland and Rodri, the presidential candidate clearly felt as though he had delivered a compelling argument.

In the first advertising slot immediately after the chat show ended, an image of José Mourinho clad in Real Madrid’s new kit emerged. All he needed was one word: “Sí! ”, but the concrete pledge from Mourinho carries potentially even more weight. While it won’t be quite as expensive, securing his potential return wasn’t exactly cheap either.

Florentino Pérez is putting his trust in José Mourinho for a second time. | Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images There was a one-week window at the end of Benfica’s 2025–26 campaign which would have allowed Real Madrid—or any other club still swept up in the myth of Mourinho—to extract him from his contract in Lisbon for the paltry sum of $3.5 million .

However, Pérez’s decision to call a snap presidential election delayed Mourinho’s arrival and forced Madrid to miss this small window of opportunity. Benfica were never going to accommodate the club trying to poach their manager and so challenged Madrid to match his full compensation fee. , Pérez has pledged to buy out Mourinho’s contract for $17.4 million should he win the election .

In the context of Galáctico player fees, that compensation may appear to be a drop in the ocean. Yet, when compared to the sums previously splashed on soccer’s most expensive managers, Mourinho stands out as a Galáctico coach.

Full Breakdown of the Most Expensive Manager Appointments in Soccer History The fee Pérez is prepared to pay Benfica for Mourinho’s services is unprecedented in a Real Madrid context, but there are still three managerial appointments which would outstrip his expensive Iberian swap.back $18 million to lure him to Stamford Bridge in 2011. The suave Portuguese tactician was billed as the new Mourinho after spending so many years working for the actual Special One, compiling the famous dossiers which deconstructed each opposition player.

When Villas-Boas was tasked with explaining those scouting reports rather than writing them, he initially excelled, leading Porto to an unbeaten league title and Europa League glory. With that reputation, it’s understandable why Chelsea made him the most expensive managerial hire in the world at the time. Unfortunately, Villas-Boas couldn’t translate the same ideals to theand never got a grip of a locker room led by plenty of strong personalities. All that investment bought him just eight months.

Graham Potter only lasted seven months after Chelsea splashed an outrageous $29 million on his arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2022. It was the first managerial hire of the BlueCo ownership but had the same disastrous outcome as Roman Abramovich’s bungled acquisition of Villas-Boas.which earned him a Bundesliga title, but he also saw his costly arrival in Bavarian prematurely curtailed.

Clashes with the senior figures at the club, constant tactic changes and the greatest sin of all—skateboarding through the training ground—preceeded his hasty departure in 2023. Mourinho is unlikely to break out a long board at the Bernabéu, but it remains to be seen if he will represent value for money in the long run. Grey Whitebloom is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC.

Born and raised in London, he is an avid follower of German, Italian and Spanish top flight football.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Florida homeowners may get a huge tax break — but newcomers face a major catchFlorida's proposed $250,000 homestead exemption could eliminate property taxes for up to 60% of primary homeowners if voters approve in November midterms.

Read more »

San Jose man convicted in brutal attack of mail carrier receives 10 years in federal prisonA San Jose man was sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to a 2024 attack of a postal worker, prosecutors said.

Read more »

Rodent droppings found by inspectors at 2 San Jose Target storesGrocery sales at two Target stores in San Jose were halted over the past week, after health inspectors found evidence of rodent infestations.

Read more »

San Jose: Six-bedroom home sells for $2.7 millionA 2,983-square-foot single-family home, built in 1963, has changed hands. The house in the 1600 block of Grizilo Drive in San Jose was sold on May 4 for $2,690,000, or $902 per square foot. This two-story house has six bedrooms and three…

Read more »