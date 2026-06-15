How Jordyn Woods predicted the Knicks’ historic NBA Championship win at the start of the season

Karl-Anthony Towns’ fiancée had faith the team could take it all way back in December 2025.

, which she highlighted on her Instagram Story on Sunday night after the team clinched their Game 5 win against the San Antonio Spurs, read “ New York Knicks ” and “This is Our Year.

”Jordyn Woods believed that the New York Knicks and fiancé Karl-Anthony Towns could bring home the championship way back in December 2025.

“My @amazon collection from the beginning of the year 😭 ‘this is our year,’” Woods captioned the screenshot on Instagram, reflecting on the design. Prior to 2026, the Knicks hadn’t made an appearance in the NBA Finals since 1999. And, before that, they hadn’t won the championship since 1973.

However, the famous WAG had full confidence in her future hubby and his teammates, launching this collaboration in December 2025 — just before the teamIn addition to her Amazon capsule, Woods has been carrying an orange bag by her own design for nearly every game the Knicks have won. The Knicks beat the Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals Saturday, winning their first championship in 53 years.

Woods has been making headlines all season when it comes to her blue-and-orange fashion choices, often repping the Towns name in custom pieces and opting for designer shoes and bags in the team colors for a whimsical take on sideline dressing.due to President Donald Trump’s bag restrictions for Game 3 — and the resulting in a Knicks loss caused fans to fully believe in the superstition. With the clutch’s return for Game 5 and the subsequent championship and game win, it appears Woods brings the magic.

Jordyn Woods believed that the New York Knicks and fiancé Karl-Anthony Towns could bring home the championship way back in December 2025. In addition to her Amazon capsule, Woods has been carrying an orange bag by her own design for nearly every game the Knicks have won. The Knicks beat the Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals Saturday, winning their first championship in 53 years.





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