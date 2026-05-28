How Issa Rae built TikTok’s first micro-drama hit

Issa Rae’s new viral TikTok micro-drama, “Screen Time,” has become a hit, drawing more than 150 million viewers.

Camera operator Briana Monat, left, director of photography Brittney Janae Butler, center, and Issa Rae work on set during “Screen Time” production in Los Angeles on May 15.

Issa Rae’s TikTok thriller “Screen Time” has become the platform’s biggest micro-drama hit, drawing more than 150 million views and redefining what prestige storytelling looks like on a smartphone. Filmed with a mostly Black cast, the 57-part vertical series revives Rae’s digital roots while giving actors and crew union-scale work in emerging formats.

As micro-dramas explode from China to Hollywood, TikTok’s partnership with Rae’s Hoorae Media offers a blueprint for studios chasing new audiences, revenue streams and control over their stories. A brawny bodyguard shoves a bruised man, hands tied behind his back, toward the hood of a black SUV. A pen and a contract lay atop the metal, ready for a forced signature, while the man’s fiancee and her father watch in silence, seeking revenge on the person who betrayed them.

It has all the hallmarks of a prestige Hollywood thriller, but this high-stakes scene is being framed entirely for a smartphone screen. Issa Rae’s new viral TikTok micro-drama, “Screen Time,” was getting ready to wrap its final shoot day at her company, Hoorae Media, in Hyde Park.

“Let’s not have him shake his head,” said Rae, as she leaned closer toward the screen displaying the vertical video feed of the father eating from a bright yellow pouch of Gushers. Within a week of its April release, “Screen Time” had gone viral, reaching nearly 75 million views and earning the highest watch time for a series on TikTok.

Since it landed, the 57-episode vertical series, which follows two couples as they face off against a threatening online hacker in drama-fueled one-minute clips, has amassed more than 150 million views.

“Screen Time” is the latest success story in the booming micro-drama genre that is sweeping Hollywood. It was also the first vertical drama to be exclusively featured on TikTok, which helped to finance the series as it expands its presence in the space.

“Screen Time” is the first of four series that TikTok is producing in collaboration with Hoorae as it looks to diversify its audience and bring new users to the platform. Rival platforms like ReelShort, DramaBox as well YouTube already have expansive micro-drama collections.

“We are able to work with both creators on the platform and very prominent producers like Issa, who are huge in the traditional Hollywood sense of TV shows and films,” said Dawn Yang, the global head of entertainment partnerships at TikTok. “We’re just excited for the amount of creativity that it unlocks, and for our audience to discover them in the most organic way. ”, where TikTok began.

In 2024, revenue from micro-dramas surpassed domestic box office sales for the first time, with $6.9 billion according to digital research firm DataEye. Today, much of the industry’s revenue in China is coming from AI-generated series, where nearly 50,000 new A.I. micro-dramas were uploaded to Douyin,Disney and Fox Entertainment have also invested in the format. Most recently, Peacock announced both unscripted and scripted micro-dramas will hit its streaming service by summer.

Other celebrities like Kevin Hart, Kim Kardashian and Taye Diggs have invested in the format, too. Even Rachel Sennott recently wrote and starred in a micro-drama to promote a new Marc Jacobs purse. Micro dramas, short chapters of romantic dramas, have helped supply more jobs to the struggling entertainment industry. But the lower-cost productions are raising concerns among Hollywood labor unions.

When a new format like micro-dramas starts to gain mainstream traction, social media platforms face pressure to adapt, said Joel Marlinarson, a social strategist and founder of marketing agency Coldest Creative.

“It’s in TikTok’s best interest to evolve formats that are working elsewhere,” Marlinarson said. “We know that micro-dramas have succeeded in the East, but it’s about bringing that to the West. ” “Screen Time” underscores how the genre is maturing away from “low brow, tacky content,” Marlinarson said. Rae declined to disclose the budget for “Screen Time.

” But she said the series, which was a union production, was backed by a six-figure investment from Hoorae Media and TikTok. With “Screen Time,” she channels her love for soap operas into the micro-drama format. By avoiding clichés and featuring a mostly Black cast, Rae’s mission for Hoorae’s new venture is simple: defy expectations and tell a great story.

“What attracts me to specifically is the ability to still experiment online, tell stories, get an audience around them and own the IP,” Rae said, from her upstairs office in Hyde Park, as her team continued to shoot social promos below. “This is such a fun space to just be in and create what’s not in mainstream television or film ... It’s less expensive and more low-stakes, and you can find out what works or you can move on.

”March 16, 2025 “Screen Time” is a return to form for Rae. As someone who was born in Los Angeles and continues to reside here, much of her creative efforts are tied to the city. One of the first projects she created was the YouTube series ““Screen Time” doesn’t fit a typical micro-drama.

While the genre is known for its low-brow content, featuring mostly white actors and fantasy motifs , Rae set out to create high-quality programming that centers Black characters. Early on, she said, industry insiders questioned the viability of the “Screen Time” concept. She said the feedback only anchored her belief in the story, but also meant the production needed to capitalize on the qualities that make a micro-drama captivating — like regular cliffhangers and melodramatic moments.

“I wanted to feel like it’s worthwhile for the actors, for the crew and for the audience,” she said. The production was nearly wrapped when Yang and her team visited on the second-to-last day of shooting. The company wanted to launch a new kind of partnership between TikTok and Hoorae Media.

“We were going to make this without them, and they saw the vision,” Rae said, referring to TikTok. “They met us where we were. Doing this on our own was a testament to ‘if you build it, they will come. ’” The ‘Screen Time’ crew including sound mixer Chuck Hendy and 1st assistant director Frederick Gourgue, from left, in production at Hoorae’s office.

, with their mobile-first format capturing audiences as they scroll, but she says it’s just one of many pathways to build and entertain an audience.

“This will be the accessible way to tell great stories, but I don’t think that it’s gonna replace television and film by any means,” Rae said. “I’ll be worried when TV screens change to vertical. ”Cerys Davies is a Business reporter covering the entertainment industry at the Los Angeles Times. She first joined The Times as an intern in the De Los section and was in the 2025 fellowship class.

She was born and raised in Monterey Park and graduated from Loyola Marymount University. Christina House is a staff photojournalist with the Los Angeles Times. She joined the visual journalism team in 2017 after 10 years as a freelance photographer. House won thefor Domestic Photography for “Hollywood’s Finest,” an intimate look into the life of a pregnant 22-year-old woman living on the street.

She was part of the team that was a finalist for thein Breaking News Photography, and she received the 2021 Cliff Edom New America Award for her work on “Game Changers: A Celebration of Women in Sports” from the 2021 National Press Photographers Assn. ’s Best of Photojournalism awards.





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