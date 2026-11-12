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How is the date of Thanksgiving decided? When it became a holiday

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How is the date of Thanksgiving decided? When it became a holiday
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Rather than falling on the same date each year, Thanksgiving falls on the same day, meaning the calendar date can change. How that decision was made.

that the Pilgrims did not invite the Wampanoag to their Thanksgiving feast. Rather, the Wampanoag heard muskets set off by the Pilgrims during their harvest, and taking the sound as a threat of battle, an army of Wampanoag lead by approached the Pilgrim settlement.

The Wampanoag eventually joined the feast after the tense encounter. Thanksgiving became a national holiday during the Civil War. In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln declared the last Thursday in November as Thanksgiving Day. Presidents continued to proclaim Thanksgiving annually until 1941, when Congress passed a resolution for the holiday to always fall on the fourth Thursday of November.

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Thanksgiving has been celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November every year since 1942. Is Thanksgiving a federal holiday? Yes, Thanksgiving is a federal holiday, meaning it is a paid day off for federal employees, with closures observed at federal offices, financial institutions, schools and certain businesses.. Here are the holidays and their dates in 2026:Washington's Birthday/Presidents Day – Monday, Feb. 16Labor Day – Monday, Sept. 7Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, Nov. 26

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Holiday airfares are significantly higher this year, with average round-trip prices around $402 for Thanksgiving (up 30% year-over-year) and $452 for Christmas. AAA advises booking soon.

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