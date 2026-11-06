'How Is Kim Kardashian Not Ashamed': People All Over The Internet Are Bashing The Skims Advent Calendar, And I'm Going To Need You To Take A Look At What's Inside Because YIKESSSSS

Kim 'get your [redacted] up and work' Kardashian, you've done it again.

Now that Halloween is last month's news, people are starting to thaw out their Christmas spirit. And with Christmas comes... CORPORATE GREED!!!! Yay, how exciting.

😒 And one of the ways capitalism screws us over during the holidays is through Advent calendars. Some of you may be thinking,"It's nice to have a little treat to look forward to each day leading up to Christmas.

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" While that's cute in theory, the excitement can easily lead to disappointment when you open up"Day 4" only to receive the equivalent of overpriced pocket lint. So when my cynical-ass saw the Skims Advent calendar, I felt sooooo vindicated.its Holiday Shop on Oct. 29 this year, which included its"Accessories Advent Calendar.

" Let's take a look at it with the help of the lovelyto do a little unboxing of the calendar, and I just want to start off by saying that, technically, a traditional Advent calendar should have. This one only has 12, so it's more of a 12 Days of Christmas countdown. I'm already docking points for that. Now let's get into the actual items.

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Based on the totally logical point system that I definitely wasn't just making up as I go, the Skims Advent calendar receives a whopping -53 points. What an achievement. Henna concludes the video by saying she was disappointed that there was no ornament in the calendar, but"they're definitely accessories.

" Yup. They sure are. Here's the real gag: When I looked up the price, it wasn't $25. It wasn't $50.

Hell, it wasn't even $100, but rather...get ready...a whole $148!!!!! What do you think about Kim K's 12 Days of Disappointments *cough* I mean, Advent calendar? Let us know in the comments.