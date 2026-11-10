How Irish Crime Drama Love/Hate Helped Shape Peaky Blinders

Love/Hate, the Irish crime drama that aired on RTE from 2010 to 2014, shaped Peaky Blinders through shared cast, crew, and themes of violence.

Love/Hate, the Irish crime drama that ran on the Irish broadcast channel RTE from 2010 until 2014, offered an early blueprint for Netflix's Peaky Blinders. Barry Keoghan, who later appeared as Duke in the 2026 spinoff movie Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, first made his mark on the Dublin-set series before joining the Birmingham-based saga.

Love/Hate ran for five seasons and debuted three years before Peaky Blinders. Its influence on the later hit is less obvious to new viewers, because the two shows differ sharply in tone, setting, and visual style.

Also read This City Is Ours Emerges as the Realistic Peaky Blinders Alternative

How Love/Hate Built Its Dublin Crime World

Love/Hate was a contemporary crime drama set in Dublin's criminal underground. Its plot centred on Aiden Gillen's mob boss John Boy and his minions Darren, Nidge, and Tommy, played by Robert Sheehan, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, and Killian Scott.

As the series progressed, its scope widened to explore more characters in greater depth. That expansion helped it assemble one of the best ensemble casts of the 2010s, with Ruth Negga, Peter Campion, Peter Coonan, Gavin Drea, John Connors, Caoilfhionn Dunne, and Ruth Bradley, the star of the British sci-fi series Humans, joining in later seasons.

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Barry Keoghan played the young small-time criminal Wayne in season 4. The inexperienced and callous character committed a shocking act of cruelty that brought the actor early notoriety.

Peaky Blinders Drew on Love/Hate Creative Team

Peaky Blinders was a slick, stylized period drama about romanticized gangster antiheroes, while Love/Hate was a brutally bleak and grounded contemporary crime drama. Despite that tonal gap, Love/Hate proved surprisingly influential during the production of Peaky Blinders.

Love/Hate director David Caffrey also worked on season 4 of Peaky Blinders. Cathal Watters, Love/Hate's director of photography, joined the Netflix show alongside Caffrey, bringing his camera expertise from the Dublin series to the Birmingham setting.

Love/Hate creator Stuart Carolan later directed episodes of Guy Ritchie's Netflix crime comedy The Gentlemen. Aiden Gillen also crossed over in season 4 of Peaky Blinders, playing Aberama Gold, a killer for hire whose showy antics hid a commitment to his family that ultimately proved to be his undoing.

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Shared Themes of Violence and Psychological Trauma

Both shows focus on morally compromised career criminals and on cycles of violence. Each series offers a gritty portrait of the psychological trauma that violence inflicts, even though Peaky Blinders has a far more glamorous look.

Peaky Blinders turned Cillian Murphy into a major star as Tommy Shelby, the implacable Birmingham gangland leader who transformed the Peaky Blinders from a ragtag street gang into a well-oiled criminal operation. Murphy later won an Oscar for playing the title character of Oppenheimer.

Keoghan's return to the franchise in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, where he plays Duke, the son of Tommy Shelby, extends a working relationship that began with his role in Love/Hate. Viewers who watch both productions can trace the connection through cast, crew, and the shared focus on violence and its toll.