How Iranians are fighting despotic Islamist regime with personal acts of defiance

Iranian citizens, still traumatized by the massacre of tens of thousands of their own citizens at the hands of their despotic government, continue to fight the despotic regime by turning everyday a…

Stores in Iran secretly sell T-shirts bearing revolutionary slogans, including Make Iran Great Again featuring the Lion and Sun flag. Stores are secretly selling shirts with the ironic phrase, “Make Iran Great Again,” along with the Lion and Sun flag, which was the national banner before Ayatollah Khomeini’s Islamic Revolution of 1979.

Both online and brick and mortar shops have begun selling jewelry with the numbers 18 and 19 hidden in the design — representing the height of the protests on Jan. 8 and 9.

Also read AP Exclusive: Trump administration held talks with Iran on deporting Iranians during the war

“We also make 1819 our bank PIN codes,” an Iranian protest leader told The Post. “In Iran it’s common for a merchant to ask you what your PIN is when you pay with a credit card, and now everyone says 1819 to tell the world that the fight is still ongoing,” They have also set their cell phone ringtones to an instrumental song called “Violin” by Ukrainian musician Taras Bazeev, who goes by Toneloom.

The song has become the unofficial soundtrack of the January protests and is frequently used in social media videos about them. Obtained by the NY Post “It’s now common that when someone gets a phone call in a public place, they don’t pick it up, they just let their phones ring so everyone hears the song,” the protest leader said.

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The symbolic acts of defiance are a release valve for the public still reeling from executions and eager for the United States and Israel to finish the job and overthrow the“It lifts people’s spirits when they do such things, it’s therapeutic, they intimidate the Islamic Regime in this way,” the protest leader said. Obtained by the NY Post Iranians have also been sharing memes featuring kotlet, a Persian meat patty dish, to mock the slain Ayatollah Khamenei.

“After Trump killed Qassem Soleimani, we all started sharing images of meat patties because we say he got fried like a meat patty. Now we say Khamenei is a meat patty — or how glad we are that Trump eliminated meat patty,” the protest leader said. A meme depicting slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei surrounded by former generals who are now rendered as Kotlet, or meat patties.

Obtained by the NY Post“The machinery of repression hasn’t stopped; the killings and executions continued, death sentences issued, they’re still pursuing cases,” he said. Iran just sentenced to death two more January protesters, Matin Shabani and Amir Delshad, Iran International reported. The regime has also outlawed selling jewelry with the Lion and Sun or other imagery associated with the Shah, according to Iran International.

But because of the US-imposed sanctions and embargo, the Islamic regime is financially squeezed and unable to completely enforce the ban.

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“They shut down somebody’s Instagram store that’s selling the resistance merchandise, and another one is made the next day,” the protest leader said. Stores in Iran secretly sell T-shirts bearing revolutionary slogans, including Make Iran Great Again featuring the Lion and Sun flag. Iranian merchants are sneaking in the number 18, code for the protests in January, into jewelry. Iran just outlawed selling jewelry featuring symbols from the Pahlavi regime.

A meme depicting slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei surrounded by former generals who are now rendered as Kotlet, or meat patties. Obtained by the NY Post