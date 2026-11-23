The war wrecked Iran's biggest missile plants. But supply lines that feed them appear to still be open.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said at an April press briefing that the previous night’s heavy U.S. strikes had "finished completely destroying Iran's defense-industrial base. ” The Iranians, he concluded, could no longer build missiles, rockets, launchers or UAVs.

“Their factories have been razed to the ground, set back in historic fashion,” Hegseth said. Much has happened since, including a long pause in the war and a U.S. blockade. Yet, on November 10, Iran's Revolutionary Guard released footage of what it claimed was a new underground "missile city," packed with ballistic and cruise missiles and their launchers. It is not clear if this site is genuinely new, or merely repackaged Iranian propaganda.

Also read An Iranian Woman Falls Pregnant to Avoid Execution in ‘Inherited’: Situation in Iran Is ‘Increasingly Complex’

But the intended message of defiance was crystal. More than eight months after American and Israeli bombs began falling on its missile industry, Tehran is still in deadly business. U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal this month that low-confidence intelligence puts Iran's remaining arsenal at 1,500 to 2,500 ballistic missiles. A Western official, citing intelligence, told Bloomberg Iran is making up to 50 more a month, roughly half its prewar rate.

Iran's missiles are the sharpest edge of the regime's power, threatening U.S. forces and partners far beyond its borders. Missiles would also be the likeliest way to deliver an Iranian nuclear weapon, which is why a 2025 presidential memorandum orders the government both to curtail the missile program and to deny Iran the bomb.

The obvious question, given Hegseth’s claims early on in the war, is this: How does a country whose biggest missile plants are still out of action keep making missiles? The answer is twofold: with parts it stockpiled before the war, and with those it can still buy abroad. The first is a wasting asset, and the second is where the fight over Iran's arsenal will now be decided.

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.credit{margin-top:22px;font-size:12.5px;line-height:1.45;color:var} .nwx .vh{position:absolute!important;width:1px;height:1px;overflow:hidden;clip:rect;white-space:nowrap} @media {.nwx *{transition:none!important}} Iran Mapped: The Foreign Supply Lines Behind Iran's Missiles Iran builds its ballistic missiles in its own factories.

U.S. sanctions and court records show how the foreign chemicals, carbon fiber, sensors and machine tools it still needs reach them from China, the Gulf and beyond. Follow the supply chainExplore Map centered on Tehran: rings show distance from Tehran, and directions from Tehran are true. Lines connect countries named in each case, not individual shipments. Full map key How a purchase reaches Iran An Iranian missile organization rarely appears as the customer the original maker sees.

Procurement agents insert layers of companies between factory and end user, often with separate firms buying, paying, shipping and receiving. 1Original manufacturerU. S., Europe, China or East Asia 2Distributor or export broker 3Front or shell companyHong Kong, UAE, Turkey, Oman or elsewhere 4Freight forwarder or transshipment hubFalse end-user papers, relabeling 5Iranian procurement company 6Defense Ministry or IRGC intermediary 7Missile end userSBIG, SHIG, Parchin Chemical Industries, IRGC Aerospace Force 8Production in IranMachining, processing, integration and testing Payments often run separately, through a bank account or payment facilitator in a third country.

Some cases involve willing sanctions evasion; in others, brokers hid the Iranian destination from the original maker. Case file: the public record, 2005 to 2026 2005-09A network seeks a U.S. high-speed camera with missile-testing uses through the UAE. Charges unsealed in 2023. Charges the 2023 high-speed camera charges 2007-13Iranian buyers route U.S. carbon fiber through Europe and Dubai with a Turkey-based broker; later attempts are stopped.

One defendant pleads guilty in 2019. Guilty plea the 2019 carbon fiber charges; Iran Watch on the plea and sentence Jan. 2016Treasury details SHIG's work with North Korea's KOMID and a UAE-China network buying for a carbon-fiber line. Sanctions Treasury's January 2016 action 2019U.S. charges an exporter over CNC machines shipped to Iran via the UAE; he pleads guilty that year. Treasury names a Hong Kong front buying U.S. equipment.

Charges the 2019 CNC machine charges; the Commerce Department order on his conviction; Treasury's August 2019 action May 2023A Chinese national is charged with supplying Iran with isostatic graphite, used in missile nose tips, from 2019 to 2022. Charges the May 2023 graphite charges June 2023China and Hong Kong firms sold metals to Parchin Chemical Industries' intermediary, Treasury says. Sanctions Treasury's June 2023 action Oct. 2023U.S. agencies publish the Iran Ballistic Missile Procurement Advisory.

Advisory the 2023 U.S. procurement advisory Jan. 2024Four Chinese nationals charged over U.S. electronics sent to Iran via Chinese fronts, 2007-20. Charges the January 2024 electronics indictment March 2024Germany-Oman-Turkey network for epoxy resin sanctioned. Sanctions Treasury's March 2024 action July 2024Beijing front for accelerometers and gyroscopes sanctioned. Sanctions Treasury's July 2024 action April 2025Chinese propellant precursors for the IRGC; Chinese motors for SBIG paid through UAE intermediaries.

Sanctions Treasury's April 2025 action; Treasury's April 2025 Rah Roshd action; the April 2025 Rah Roshd charges May 2025Treasury targets Iran's push to make its own carbon fiber, and its Chinese suppliers. Sanctions Treasury's May 2025 action June 2025Treasury blocks a ship carrying machinery for Iran's defense industry; in November it says the machinery was a CNC machine for making fiber-optic gyroscopes. Sanctions Treasury's November 2025 action July 2025Taiwanese CNC machines for Iran's state aircraft maker.

Sanctions Treasury's July 2025 action Nov. 2025MVM network: hundreds of metric tons of propellant ingredients since 2023. Sanctions Treasury's November 2025 action Feb. 2026U.S.-Israeli strikes begin; CSIS cites reports of hits on missile and propellant production sites. Context the June 2026 CSIS report April 2026Third-country bank accounts and a Dubai delivery address; Turkish cotton linters for propellant. Sanctions Treasury's April 2026 action June 2026CSIS: Pakistan and the Caspian are likely substitutes if the UAE hub falters.

Analysis the June 2026 CSIS report Sept. 2026Treasury designates the chairman of Pakistan's Cavalier Group and a Defense Ministry representative in Beijing. Sanctions Treasury's September 2026 action About this map and sources The map shows procurement pathways documented in open sources, not Iran's complete supply chain. Public records capture networks that were detected; successful clandestine buying stays invisible, and the volume of procurement is largely unknown. Treasury designations are administrative findings, not criminal convictions.

Indictments are allegations unless proven in court. A country's appearance on the map does not mean its government, or any manufacturer named, knowingly supplied Iran unless the source says so. Lines link countries, not individual shipments, and follow the route each case describes where one is given. Coastlines are simplified.

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The map uses an azimuthal equidistant projection centered on Tehran; the U.S. lies beyond its edge and is placed on the rim in its true direction.

U.S. Departments of Justice, Commerce, State and Treasury: Iran Ballistic Missile Procurement Advisory Treasury: Sanctions on those involved in ballistic missile procurement for Iran Treasury: Procurement networks supporting Iran's missile proliferation programs Treasury: International procurement network supporting Iran's missile and military programs Treasury: Procurement networks supporting Iran's proliferation-sensitive programs Treasury: Iranian missile and UAV procurement facilitators Treasury: Treasury and Justice take action against Iranian weapons procurement network Treasury: Network procuring missile propellant ingredients for Iran Treasury: Iran's efforts to domestically manufacture key ballistic missile components Treasury: Global network supporting Iran's military UAV program Treasury: Iran's transnational missile and UAV procurement networks Treasury: Economic Fury targets Iranian missile and UAV procurement networks Treasury: Operation Economic Outcast targets Iranian military procurement networks Justice Department: Extradition and charges over carbon fiber exports to Iran Justice Department: Man charged with exporting prohibited manufacturing equipment to Iran Commerce Department, Bureau of Industry and Security: Order denying export privileges, Mehdi Hashemi Justice Department: Charges over Iranian procurement network's attempts to acquire military technology Justice Department: Chinese national charged over materials for ballistic missiles to Iran Justice Department: Chinese nationals charged with exporting U.S.-origin electronic components to Iran Justice Department: Iranian company and two nationals charged over U.S. technology for Iranian drones Center for Strategic and International Studies: Preventing Iran's Military Reconstitution Iran Watch: An Iranian plot to acquire carbon fiber Graphic by Newsweek.

Sources: U.S. Treasury Department; U.S. Justice Department; U.S. Commerce Department; U.S. interagency Iran Ballistic Missile Procurement Advisory; Center for Strategic and International Studies. { "use strict"; var D={"nodes":,"note":"The 2023 U.S. advisory names these organizations as the end users that overseas procurement networks are built around.

","x":500.0,"y":500.0},{"id":"CHN","name":"China","role":"source","pos":"t","role_line":"Main source of goods; also hosts front companies and logistics","intro":"China is the most consistently documented source in recent U.S. actions, and it appears in all three roles: maker, middleman and shipping origin. CSIS calls it Iran's likeliest supplier of first resort.

","how":"Chinese maker → Chinese or Hong Kong trader, or an Iranian buyer's front → Iran, sometimes via the UAE or Turkey. ","cases":,"note":"Higher-end Western or Japanese parts can arrive inside Chinese-made machines. ","x":826.2,"y":399.9},{"id":"HKG","name":"Hong Kong","role":"hub","pos":"b","role_line":"Corporate and financial cover for mainland sourcing","intro":"Hong Kong companies sign contracts, receive payments and serve as consignees, putting a commercial name between suppliers and Iranian buyers. ","how":"Mainland supplier → Hong Kong front or trading company → Iranian procurement firm.

","cases":,"note":"","x":860.8,"y":473.1},{"id":"ARE","name":"UAE","role":"hub","pos":"l","role_line":"Main re-export, payment and delivery hub","intro":"Dubai is where goods bought elsewhere are re-invoiced, relabeled and forwarded to Iran, and where payments are layered. CSIS says 95 percent of the UAE's direct non-oil exports to Iran in 2024 were re-exports; wartime Iranian strikes on the UAE have put that role in doubt.

","how":"Western or Asian maker → UAE shell or trader → re-export to Iran, often paid from a third country. ","cases":,"note":"","x":523.0,"y":567.9},{"id":"OMN","name":"Oman","role":"hub","pos":"b","minH":330,"role_line":"Front-company and transshipment point","intro":"Oman appears in one documented network as the front between a German-based agent and Iran. ","how":"Germany-based agent → Oman front company → Iran. ","cases":,"note":"","x":542.2,"y":577.4},{"id":"TUR","name":"Turkey","role":"hub","pos":"l","role_line":"Transshipment hub, broker base and supplier in its own right","intro":"Turkey recurs as a base for Iranian agents and their companies and as a supplier of some goods directly.

","how":"Supplier → Turkish trading company → Iranian buyer. ","cases":,"note":"CSIS found Iran reports far more imports of CNC controllers and machine tools from Turkey than Turkey reports sending, a gap that can signal concealed routes. ","x":390.9,"y":452.3},{"id":"DEU","name":"Germany","role":"source","pos":"t","role_line":"High-end industrial technology; base for procurement agents","intro":"German technology remains attractive, and Germany has hosted Iranian procurement agents and their companies. ","how":"German company or agent → Oman, UAE or Turkey intermediary → Iran.

","cases":,"note":"No public source cited here alleges that German manufacturers knowingly supplied Iran. ","x":334.0,"y":358.6},{"id":"IND","name":"India","role":"hub","pos":"b","role_line":"Company base in a propellant network; Indian manufacture unclear","intro":"India appears as the home of a company in the MVM network. Treasury said the network's coordinator handled buying from India and China, but did not say what, if anything, was made in India.

","how":"India-based company directed by a UAE-based coordinator, sourcing for Parchin Chemical Industries. ","cases":,"note":"","x":654.6,"y":564.1},{"id":"JPN","name":"Japan","role":"source","pos":"l","role_line":"High-end technology source, not a documented direct supplier","intro":"Japan matters mainly through Fanuc controllers, the computers that steer CNC machines. CSIS cites estimates that they run on 50 to 60 percent of CNC machines worldwide, and Iranian machine makers advertise them; Chinese makers build them in.

","how":"Japanese controller built into a foreign machine tool, or bought through a distributor or third country. ","cases":,"note":"No public source cited here alleges that Fanuc knowingly supplied Iran. ","x":890.3,"y":279.0},{"id":"TWN","name":"Taiwan","role":"source","pos":"l","role_line":"Machinery source in Iran's aircraft procurement; missile link indirect","intro":"Taiwanese machine tools appear in a case involving Iran's state aircraft and drone maker, HESA, not its missile groups. ","how":"Taiwanese manufacturer → Iranian buyer, with a Hong Kong company as stand-in consignee.

","cases":,"note":"","x":887.7,"y":435.9},{"id":"USA","name":"U.S. and Canada","role":"source","pos":"r","rim":true,"role_line":"Origin of some of the most sought-after technology","intro":"Direct trade with Iran is barred, so U.S. goods arrive by detour: bought by front companies in China, Hong Kong, Europe or the UAE and forwarded on. Washington is about 10,200 kilometers from Tehran, beyond the edge of this map.

","how":"U.S. manufacturer → front company in Europe, the UAE, Turkey or China → Iran. ","cases":,"note":"","x":209.7,"y":122.8},{"id":"PRK","name":"North Korea","role":"partner","pos":"l","role_line":"Historical state technology partner, especially for liquid-fuel missiles","intro":"North Korea has been an engineering partner rather than a commercial supplier. The 2023 U.S. advisory says a SHIG research center, Shahid Haj Ali Movahed, played a key role in Iranian-North Korean missile cooperation.

","how":"State-linked North Korean exporter → SHIG; technician exchanges. ","cases":,"note":"The public record is historical. It does not show the scale of any cooperation today.

","x":831.9,"y":327.2},{"id":"RUS","name":"Russia","role":"unclear","pos":"r","role_line":"Possible re-exporter; little public evidence of missile inputs","intro":"Iran reports importing CNC machine tools from Russia. CSIS judges those are likely re-exports from China or elsewhere, since Russia itself relies on imported machine tools. CSIS also notes reporting that Russia may be sending drone components to Iran across the Caspian.

","how":"Russia → Iran, with machines possibly made in China or elsewhere. ","cases":,"note":"Strategic ties are well documented; commodity-level missile procurement from Russia is not, in public sources. ","x":448.8,"y":365.2},{"id":"PAK","name":"Pakistan","role":"unclear","pos":"b","role_line":"Newly designated intermediary; possible transit route","intro":"Treasury designated a Pakistani defense businessman and three of his companies as a weapons-procurement intermediary for Iran's Defense Ministry. Separately, CSIS says Pakistan reportedly authorized re-exports to Iran through its ports and territory from April 25, 2026.

","how":"Pakistani defense intermediary and affiliated companies → Iran's Defense Ministry. ","cases":,"note":"Treasury named no missile-specific goods in this case. ","x":604.0,"y":524.3},{"id":"UKR","name":"Ukraine","role":"unclear","pos":"l","role_line":"Front-company location in aircraft-parts buying; not a proven missile route","intro":"An Iranian agent used Ukraine-based front companies to supply aerospace parts to HESA, Iran's state aircraft and drone maker. ","how":"Ukraine-based front companies → Iranian intermediaries → HESA.

","cases":,"note":"","x":413.5,"y":393.5},{"id":"CAS","name":"Caspian route","role":"unclear","pos":"r","minH":330,"role_line":"A forecast route, not a documented flow","intro":"CSIS expects Iran to build procurement paths through Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan and across the Caspian to its northern ports, Bandar Anzali and Amirabad. Those routes skirt the Gulf, where U.S. interdiction is concentrated, and the three states have limited capacity to screen end users.

","how":"Third-country supplier → Caspian-state intermediary → northern Iranian port. ","cases":,"note":"Shown as low confidence. No public evidence reviewed shows large missile-procurement flows on this route.

","x":501.0,"y":442.0}],"aux":,"links":,"steps":,"explore":{"title":"Explore the network","body":},"views":{"full":{"cx":500,"cy":500,"h":500},"region":{"cx":497.4,"cy":471.3,"h":146.6}},"cats":,"ev":,"status":{"sanction":"Sanctions","charge":"Charges","plea":"Guilty plea","analysis":"Analysis","advisory":"Advisory","context":"Context"},"src":{"advisory":{"l":"U.S. interagency Iran Ballistic Missile Procurement Advisory, October 2023","u":"https://www.justice.gov/d9/2023-10/2023_iran_ballistic_missile_procurement_advisory_10-17_final.pdf","p":"the 2023 U.S. procurement advisory"},"t2016":{"l":"Treasury, Jan. 17, 2016","u":"https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/jl0322","p":"Treasury's January 2016 action"},"t2019":{"l":"Treasury, Aug. 28, 2019","u":"https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sm759","p":"Treasury's August 2019 action"},"t2023":{"l":"Treasury, June 6, 2023","u":"https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/jy1524","p":"Treasury's June 2023 action"},"t2024m":{"l":"Treasury, March 20, 2024","u":"https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/jy2194","p":"Treasury's March 2024 action"},"t2024j":{"l":"Treasury, July 30, 2024","u":"https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/jy2510","p":"Treasury's July 2024 action"},"t2025a":{"l":"Treasury, April 29, 2025","u":"https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sb0116","p":"Treasury's April 2025 action"},"t2025m":{"l":"Treasury, May 14, 2025","u":"https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sb0142","p":"Treasury's May 2025 action"},"t2025j":{"l":"Treasury, July 31, 2025","u":"https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sb0217","p":"Treasury's July 2025 action"},"t2025n":{"l":"Treasury, Nov. 12, 2025","u":"https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sb0313","p":"Treasury's November 2025 action"},"t2026a":{"l":"Treasury, April 21, 2026","u":"https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sb0465","p":"Treasury's April 2026 action"},"t2026s":{"l":"Treasury, Sept. 29, 2026","u":"https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sb0637","p":"Treasury's September 2026 action"},"jrah":{"l":"Justice Department, April 1, 2025","u":"https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/iranian-company-and-two-iranian-nationals-charged-conspiring-provide-material-support","p":"the April 2025 Rah Roshd charges"},"jelec":{"l":"Justice Department, Jan. 31, 2024","u":"https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/pr/chinese-nationals-charged-illegally-exporting-us-origin-electronic-components-iran-and","p":"the January 2024 electronics indictment"},"jgraph":{"l":"Justice Department, May 16, 2023","u":"https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/chinese-national-charged-conspiring-provide-materials-production-ballistic-missiles","p":"the May 2023 graphite charges"},"t2025r":{"l":"Treasury, April 1, 2025","u":"https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sb0066","p":"Treasury's April 2025 Rah Roshd action"},"bis":{"l":"Commerce Department order on Hashemi conviction","u":"https://media.bis.gov/media/documents/export-violation/e2750.pdf","p":"the Commerce Department order on his conviction"},"jcnc":{"l":"Justice Department, Aug. 20, 2019","u":"https://www.justice.gov/usao-cdca/pr/man-taken-custody-after-being-charged-illegally-exporting-prohibited-manufacturing","p":"the 2019 CNC machine charges"},"jcf":{"l":"Justice Department, July 16, 2019","u":"https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/manhattan-us-attorney-announces-extradition-iranian-national-and-unsealing-charges","p":"the 2019 carbon fiber charges"},"jcam":{"l":"Justice Department, March 21, 2023","u":"https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-announces-charges-and-sentence-connection-iranian-procurement-network-s","p":"the 2023 high-speed camera charges"},"iwcf":{"l":"Iran Watch case summary ","u":"https://www.iranwatch.org/our-publications/international-enforcement-actions/iranian-plot-acquire-carbon-fiber","p":"Iran Watch on the plea and sentence"},"csis":{"l":"CSIS, June 23, 2026","u":"https://www.csis.org/analysis/preventing-irans-military-reconstitution","p":"the June 2026 CSIS report"}},"seas":,"rings":,"geo":{"land":"M221.5 415L223.2 417.1L225 419.1L227 420.7L228.9 422.2L231 423.2L233.1 424.3L235.2 424.8L237.4 425.3L239.7 425.3L242 425.4L244.1 425.5L246.1 425.6L247.9 425.8L249.6 426.1L252.6 426.7L255.1 427.7L258 428.8L259.7 429.6L261.3 430.3L263.2 431.1L265.1 432L267.1 433L269.2 433.9L271.3 434.9L273.3 435.8L275.4 436.6L277.4 437.5L279.4 438.3L281.5 439.1L283.5 439.8L285.5 440.6L287.2 441.3L288.9 441.9L291.5 443.1L293.5 444.2L294.8 445.2L295.3 446.3L295.1 447.4L294.3 448.7L292.7 450L291.6 451.4L291 453L290.9 454.6L291.3 456.3L291.1 457.8L290.4 459L289.2 460.1L287.3 461L286.1 462.2L285.5 463.8L285.5 465.8L286.1 468.1L287.1 470.3L288.6 472.3L290.5 474.1L292.8 475.6L295.1 477.3L297.3 478.9L299.5 480.7L301.6 482.4L303.5 484.4L305.2 486.7L306.6 489.1L307.9 491.8L309.4 494.3L311.1 496.6L313 498.8L315.2 500.8L317.2 502.5L319 503.7L320.6 504.6L322.1 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Jim Lamson, a former CIA analyst now at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, reckons Iran could conceivably assemble—not manufacture—hundreds, perhaps thousands, of missiles and drones from prewar stocks of finished components. Behnam Ben Taleblu, who directs the Iran program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a security think tank, told Newsweek that Iran is more likely putting together parts already stored underground than producing new ones.

The WSJ reported in September that Iran had resumed assembling missiles underground, apparently from stockpiled components. The apparent state of factories bear this out. A survey of satellite imagery published in October by the Foreign Policy Research Institute found the solid-propellant lines at Parchin, Khojir and Shahroud, Iran's largest missile production sites, still out of action, with rubble still lying at the first two.

Before they can run again, Iran must put up new buildings and reinstall equipment such as planetary mixers, the industrial blenders in which solid rocket fuel is made, and casting pits. It is digging new tunnels at Shahroud. Though “difficult to estimate,” FPRI reckons a single site “could be making missiles again within a year,” provided Iran can get the specialized equipment, whether made at home or bought abroad. That proviso is the crux of the matter.

Daniel Salisbury, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies , told Newsweek that Iran's industry remains dependent on imports, likely including alloys and composites, guidance electronics, propellant chemicals, and higher-end machine tools. The war will deepen that dependence. Israel and the U.S. targeted the sectors Iran spent decades building to escape it, from guidance components to carbon fiber. Lamson expects Iran's reliance on foreign suppliers and illicit procurement networks to grow for years.

He notes that Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has asked the commander of the Guard's aerospace force for regular updates on the supply chain. Tehran’s shopping list is long, but one item stands out. Ben Taleblu doubts the program has a single point of failure. But he argues that to stop rapid reconstitution, the foreign input to target is Chinese chemical precursors used to make the oxidizer in solid fuel.

In April 2025, the Treasury sanctioned a network procuring sodium perchlorate, a precursor of that oxidizer, from China for the IRGC. That November, it said a single venture, the "MVM partnership," had moved hundreds of metric tons of propellant ingredients from China for Parchin Chemical Industries since 2023. This April, the Treasury said plainly that Iran was seeking to reconstitute its production capacity as its missile inventories were depleted. Sanctions have not shut such networks down.

Two weeks after the Treasury designated him, one MVM partner signed a Turkish company over to a new owner with the same surname, according to an investigation by Kharon, a risk-intelligence firm. A cellulose maker he chairs took delivery of cotton linters, the raw material for nitrocellulose used in rocket propellant, at the Caspian port of Amirabad in February, according to social media posts reviewed by Kharon.

Procurement networks, Salisbury warned, "are often agile and can adapt more quickly than government bureaucracies can in the ongoing game of cat and mouse between enforcement and intelligence agencies and illicit suppliers. ” Geography is the other problem. The U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports, imposed in April, lifted in June and reimposed in July, is the most direct check on Chinese chemicals arriving by sea.

Ben Taleblu counts enforcing it, on imports as well as exports, among the most effective steps short of renewed war. But the U.S. Navy cannot sail into the Caspian, a landlocked sea. In August, NBC News, citing a European government document, reported that Russia was shipping TNT, ammunition and drone components to Iran across it.

In June, the Center for Strategic and International Studies named routes through Pakistan and across the Caspian, along with more direct sourcing from China, as the likeliest substitutes for Iran's trade through the United Arab Emirates. None of this means the strikes failed. By Lamson's count, Israeli and American strikes since 2024 have targeted more than 40 sites in Iran's ballistic missile industry.

Making missiles at half the old rate from a finite pile of parts is not the industry Iran had in February. Alma, an Israeli research center, reported this month, citing Israeli military data, that Iran's final-assembly capacity remains high but that upstream production of raw materials, engine components and warheads lags far behind.

Lamson thinks, with low confidence, that restoring the wider industrial base will take “at least two to three years,” and that the sheer volume Iran must now buy abroad makes its procurement easier to detect. Ben Taleblu says the war, sanctions and blockade have blunted the rate of production without halting it. He also offers a caution: "it's not dependency that we have to worry about, it's redundancy.

" Iran's planners, he says, prize options over efficiency, and for four decades its security doctrine has been almost wholly about preventing attack on Iranian soil. Dependence can be exploited only if Washington goes after whole networks rather than individual nodes, and keeps doing so after the headlines fade. Ben Taleblu wants the government to make public its imagery of Iran's rebuilding, so that the effort to stop it commands public support.

It “shouldn't be guesswork as to where is the regime building or not rebuilding,” he said.

“If you're going to destroy or defeat or defang something, first you need to detect it, and if you're going to put national resources towards defeating it and detecting it, it needs to enter the national debate. ” Three signals will show if Iran is making substantial progress on reconstituting its missile production capabilities. The first is imagery. New buildings and equipment at the propellant plants would mean genuine production is returning.

The second is output. If monthly estimates climb back toward prewar levels while the blockade holds, the supply lines are beating it somewhere. And the third is the enforcement record. A rising tally of seized Chinese chemicals and exposed Caspian shipments would show the West is finding the new routes.

President Donald Trump, who said earlier this month that further military action no longer seemed very necessary, told Fox News on November 22 that he is inclined to resume strikes after the new year if no deal is reached. Whatever he decides about bombs, the decisive contest over missiles has moved, in part, somewhere quieter than the factories. It is in shipping manifests, shell companies, and the waters of the Caspian.

Map centered on Tehran: rings show distance from Tehran, and directions from Tehran are true. Lines connect countries named in each case, not individual shipments. An Iranian missile organization rarely appears as the customer the original maker sees. Procurement agents insert layers of companies between factory and end user, often with separate firms buying, paying, shipping and receiving.

Payments often run separately, through a bank account or payment facilitator in a third country. Some cases involve willing sanctions evasion; in others, brokers hid the Iranian destination from the original maker. Iranian buyers route U.S. carbon fiber through Europe and Dubai with a Turkey-based broker; later attempts are stopped. One defendant pleads guilty in 2019.

U.S. charges an exporter over CNC machines shipped to Iran via the UAE; he pleads guilty that year. Treasury names a Hong Kong front buying U.S. equipment. A Chinese national is charged with supplying Iran with isostatic graphite, used in missile nose tips, from 2019 to 2022. Treasury blocks a ship carrying machinery for Iran's defense industry; in November it says the machinery was a CNC machine for making fiber-optic gyroscopes.

The map shows procurement pathways documented in open sources, not Iran's complete supply chain. Public records capture networks that were detected; successful clandestine buying stays invisible, and the volume of procurement is largely unknown. Treasury designations are administrative findings, not criminal convictions. Indictments are allegations unless proven in court.

A country's appearance on the map does not mean its government, or any manufacturer named, knowingly supplied Iran unless the source says so. Lines link countries, not individual shipments, and follow the route each case describes where one is given. Coastlines are simplified. The map uses an azimuthal equidistant projection centered on Tehran; the U.S. lies beyond its edge and is placed on the rim in its true direction.

U.S. Departments of Justice, Commerce, State and Treasury: Iran Ballistic Missile Procurement Advisory Treasury: Procurement networks supporting Iran's missile proliferation programs Treasury: Network procuring missile propellant ingredients for Iran Treasury: Global network supporting Iran's military UAV program Treasury: Economic Fury targets Iranian missile and UAV procurement networks Justice Department: Extradition and charges over carbon fiber exports to Iran Justice Department: Man charged with exporting prohibited manufacturing equipment to Iran Commerce Department, Bureau of Industry and Security: Order denying export privileges, Mehdi Hashemi Justice Department: Charges over Iranian procurement network's attempts to acquire military technology Justice Department: Chinese national charged over materials for ballistic missiles to Iran Justice Department: Chinese nationals charged with exporting U.S.-origin electronic components to Iran Justice Department: Iranian company and two nationals charged over U.S. technology for Iranian drones Center for Strategic and International Studies: Preventing Iran's Military Reconstitution Graphic by Newsweek.

Sources: U.S. Treasury Department; U.S. Justice Department; U.S. Commerce Department; U.S. interagency Iran Ballistic Missile Procurement Advisory; Center for Strategic and International Studies.