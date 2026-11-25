Personal Perspective: While I was homeless and dealing with severe schizophrenia, my basic needs were unmet. I lived outside without enough food.

Source: Pixel2013 / Pixabay As I celebrate Thanksgiving in 2026, I find countless things to be thankful for. I have parents and friends, a great church, my college, my work, and a spacious apartment near my alma mater, the University of Cincinnati.

Everything I give thanks for in my life today was made possible by finding an effective antipsychoticthat enabled me to develop insight into my schizophrenia in 2008. I have lived in full remission from schizophrenia ever since. The word “insight” can describe the recognition of a medical condition by the person who has the condition, particularly with a brain disorder like schizophrenia or. The technical term for a lack of insight into a medical condition is “anosognosia.

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” Right hemispheric stroke patients often struggle with anosognosia. They may have a paralyzed limb, but when the doctor asks them to move their limb, they come up with excuses such as that they don’t feel like moving their limb at that time, entirely unaware they are paralyzed. Most people with schizophrenia suffer from anosognosia, at least at first. It is a hallmark of schizophrenia.

This was my situation beginning in 2006, over a year before I was diagnosed with schizophrenia and began treatment. Today, living in recovery, I am not just thankful for the positive things in my life. I am also deeply grateful for the most basic needs. A shower, a refrigerator, the safety ofin a bed indoors, enough money to go out to eat when I like.

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For four years, while homeless due to untreated schizophrenia, these were things I didn’t have. Another thing I did not have when I was homeless due to untreated schizophrenia was family and friends involved in my life. Looking back, I was not aware that my isolation and estrangement from family were entirely due to my ownOn March 3, 2007, my homelessness ended.

That was the day when neighbors called the police on me for screaming back at the voices in my mind, and I was taken to ahospital. I hated being in the hospital, but my medication made a huge difference. It eliminated my delusions, paranoia, and most of my hallucinations, and it also left me questioning why I had chosen to become homeless for four years.

Today, I live with healthy insight, aware that I have schizophrenia, which is in full remission on clozapine, and I know that my symptoms of schizophrenia would quickly return if I were to ever go off my antipsychotic, even for a few days. I also recognize that if I were to go off my clozapine,, and then need to go back on it, it would likely not be nearly as effective as it is today.

Unfortunately, many people don't see the danger of inconsistent medication compliance. During the last nearly two decades, I have not missed my clozapine doses. I am thankful that I have developed a level of insight that keeps me stable and healthy. I never take my apartment for granted, especially when it rains.

I remember sleeping outside under a church overhang, getting soaked, with nowhere else to go. Today, my refrigerator is filled with healthy food, including vegetables, lots of fresh fruit, and cooking supplies. I will never forget living without knowing where my next meal would come from, and worrying that the food I found would be contaminated and make me sick.

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I still remember accidently ingesting some metal chips on donuts I found near a construction site, which gave me continual abdominal pain for months. Before I became homeless, I traveled to both Africa and Southeast Asia, but I didn’t bring enough money with me. I remember sleeping in the airport in Hong Kong during an 18-hour layover with no money for a hotel room.

I also traveled to both places on my own and took risks, such as living in a slum area of Nairobi, which was highly dangerous for foreigners. During my illness, I felt no sense of danger, due to impaired insight. Today, I am grateful for a clear mind that helps me make smart decisions about my safety.

I am also grateful that I had the opportunity to return to the university and finish my degree, though my first doctors thought that would be highly unlikely. Perhaps I am most grateful I learned from these horrible things and now give back to society. I have published two books which I use to encourage others and educate families about the experience of schizophrenia.

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