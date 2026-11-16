How I used evidence and imagination to write an account of the world in 2096

Writing about what the world will be like in 70 years could have been simply an exercise in fiction. But by grounding the story in hard evidence, I got real insights

New Scientist ’s 70th anniversary. As a lifelong sci-fi nerd, I have read and watched loads of material that could have served as inspiration. But this being, I wanted to make sure that I was as grounded in real science and technology as possible – while acknowledging that no prediction of the future is ever correct.

I began by asking my colleagues on the magazine for their ideas about the future and then attempted to corral this sci-fi smorgasbord into something resembling an outline of a self-consistent narrative. Part of the problem in imagining many different futures is that they contradict themselves – you can’t have the war-torn AI dystopia of I wanted both hope and realism in my future, so I decided to look at how the scientific literature handles the end of the century.

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One of the most obvious forecasts is for climate change, where we have a pretty good idea about what might happen in 2096, under a range of scenarios, because it all boils down to atmospheric physics that we can model. Of course, which of these scenarios we end up with is all too dependent on human politics, so the science alone couldn’t guide me.

I also turned to, which, for the most part, are locked in based on current population trends. The idea that the end of the century will be the first time we are living in a world of falling populations became a fascinating strand in the final piece. The biggest problem I faced was how to deal with AI.

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I am not confident making predictions on this topic even just a few years in advance – as I’ve written previously,, so how could I possibly predict what would happen by the time we got to 2096? Furthermore, there was a risk that AI could come to dominate the piece, crowding out everything else. There is a graph I often think about,under the headline “AI could end scarcity, end humanity – or boost growth by 0.2 percentage points”.

I knew that, to preserve any meaningful narrative, I had to restrict AI to this boring middle option, so I invented an AI-fuelled financial crisis that would see us place limits on the technology. I have no idea if such an event is likely to happen, but it seems to me to be the only way to preserve a future that remains comprehensible to us today.

I spoke to dozens of experts to help inform this piece, expecting them to contradict each other in ways that were both helpful and confounding, and they did. But what I found most interesting is how little interdisciplinary forecasting there is across science.

For example, attempts to predict future public health trends are only just starting to consider how climate change will interact with the diseases and medical conditions we face. Meanwhile, many of the people I spoke to hadn’t deeply considered how AI would affect the evolution of their chosen discipline. In weaving all this together, one of the most surprising things I arrived at was the idea of expanding the legal concept of personhood.

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Looking at how our attitudes towards both animals and artificial intelligence are changing today, it seemed to me that this was a possibility, so I created the International Treaty on Non-Human Personhood. Its existence in the story had a number of interesting downstream effects, and I kept finding different ways for non-human people to influence the world. Again, this is a big bet, but I think not an unreasonable one.

One thing I couldn’t escape from in writing this piece is the idea that I and probably all of the people I interviewed won’t be around to see what comes to pass. I would be 110 years old in 2096 – not impossible, especially given the advances in medicine I describe in the piece, but still unlikely.

In some ways, 70 years from now is the perfect amount of time to forecast the future, being just outside most adults’ expected lifespan. We can never know what will really happen – we can only imagine. Massive data centres collectively use as much electricity as an entire US stateVoyager is one light day away from us. Here’s what it discovered on its epic journeyWhy we buy: 5 thinking errors companies exploit to make you shop