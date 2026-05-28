How I Rewrote My Story of Sexual Satisfaction at 54 and Now Help Other Women Do the Same

A 54-year-old woman shares her journey from years of sexual dissatisfaction in long-term relationships to becoming a sex and intimacy practitioner, helping middle-aged women rediscover pleasure and self-worth.

It's normal to be sexually unsatisfied in a long-term relationship. For those first passionate years to fade over time and for intimacy to dwindle into nothing.

The desire for more sex, more connection, more pleasure is as selfish as it is unrealistic. And given it's so much easier for men to be sated during intercourse, it's understandable that women are often left frustrated. These are the lies I told myself for many years. Lies that may sound familiar to many women.

I'm certainly not the only woman to have stayed in a long-term relationship long after it had gone off the boil, believing this was simply how things were destined to be. Yet the feeling there might be something more to love and lovemaking kept gnawing away at me.

To the extent that I took courses in tantric sex - much to my then-husband's discomfort - and at 50 left my sensible career in IT to become a sex and intimacy practitioner. Four years on, I can see how profoundly wrong I was in my past beliefs - and how many women are living with the same quiet sense that something important is missing from their lives.

Not only am I now in a sexually fulfilling relationship, I also help other middle-aged women achieve satisfaction... in some cases for the first time. Today, aged 54, I've realised I can trace many of my misconceptions about relationships back to my childhood. I grew up in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, and my parents had separated when I was five. Within two years Mum had remarried and urged us to tell Dad we didn't want to see him any more.

We did as she wished but I really missed Dad, whom I didn't see again until I was in my late 20s. I felt bad for pushing him away and I can see now that this led to lack of self-worth growing up. I didn't feel like I deserved love. Right from the start my sex life was anti-climactic.

My first sexual experience at 17 with my first boyfriend was underwhelming, and I was left wondering what all the fuss was about. But I stayed in that relationship for about three years - young, hopeful and convinced that things would improve. Aside from one eye-opening holiday fling where the man in question really focused on my pleasure, I found myself in one sexually unfulfilling relationship after another.

My relationship with a boy from university started well but slowly and quietly became almost entirely sexless. I had always assumed it would be the man who wanted more intimacy, so it took me a long time to accept that I was the one longing for sex. I tried to gently introduce new ideas, to explain my fantasies, but he wasn't interested. I stayed because the idea of leaving felt more frightening than remaining.

After 11 long years he was the one to dump me. It was only then - in my mid 30s - that I began the real work of understanding myself. Those years were messy; I drank too much, drifted through fairly random encounters, and some of the situations I found myself in knocked my confidence even further.

A friend suggested I try a personal development course, where I was asked to look closely at my childhood and the beliefs I had formed about love and worthiness. It was there that I met my next partner. By then I was in my 40s, I had built an IT consultancy business and eventually we married. I had thought he shared my openness and desire for real intimacy.

But the familiar pattern quietly returned. The honeymoon period faded and the physical side of our relationship slowly disappeared. Once again I tried to talk about it, to find solutions together, but the conversations were met with avoidance and discomfort. A friend suggested I attend a tantra workshop, and what I discovered there - at the age of 44 - was nothing short of revelatory.

For the first time I experienced a space where intimacy, connection and pleasure were treated as meaningful parts of life rather than awkward afterthoughts. I desperately wanted my husband to share that journey with me. But although he agreed to attend a couples' weekend, he quickly became uncomfortable and unwilling to continue. I realised, with painful clarity, that I could not spend the rest of my life without genuine physical and emotional intimacy.

Ending our marriage in 2019 when I was 47 was one of the hardest decisions I have ever made, but also one of the most necessary. It felt like choosing myself over societal expectation - at long last. My husband was blindsided. We were good friends, but I needed more than that.

I met my current partner online in 2020. For the first time I experienced what I can only describe as true love-making rather than simply having sex. The difference is profound. For years I believed that being so focused on intimacy meant something was wrong with me.

That I was too much, too demanding, too emotional. It took decades to dismantle those beliefs and to understand that my longing for deep connection was not a flaw but a fundamental aspect of who I am. Now, as a sex and intimacy practitioner, I work with women in their 40s, 50s and beyond who are quietly suffering the same frustration I once did.

They come to me believing that a diminishing sex life is an inevitable part of ageing or long-term relationships. They think they should be grateful for a stable partnership even if it lacks passion. I help them rewrite those narratives. The work involves both psychological exploration and practical exercises drawn from tantric and other traditions.

It's about rediscovering the body as a source of pleasure and learning to communicate desires without shame. Many of my clients have never experienced an orgasm, or have forgotten what it feels like to be truly desired. The transformation I witness is not just about better sex - though that is important - it's about women reclaiming their sense of self-worth and right to pleasure.

It's about understanding that intimacy is a skill that can be learned and deepened at any age. My own journey from resigned dissatisfaction to vibrant fulfillment has taught me that the widespread belief that sexual passion naturally fades in long-term relationships is a myth. It's a collective story we've been sold, one that keeps many women - and men - resigned to a life of quiet longing.

The truth is that deep, lasting intimacy is possible, but it requires courage to break away from old patterns and a commitment to ongoing growth. It's never too late to start. I should have left my first marriage much earlier, but I was trapped by fear, guilt, and the idea that I should be satisfied with what I had. I stayed because I lacked the self-belief to demand more.

That's why I am so passionate about helping other women build that self-belief. My story is a testament to the fact that even after decades of believing you are unworthy of pleasure, you can still transform your life. At 54, I am more sexually vibrant and emotionally fulfilled than I ever was in my youth. And I know that many other women can experience the same renewal if they are given the tools and permission to pursue it.

The path out of sexual dissatisfaction begins with questioning the lies we've been told - lies about our bodies, our desires, and what we deserve. It continues with a willingness to make bold changes, even when they feel terrifying. And it culminates in discovering that true intimacy is not something that simply happens to us; it is something we create together, with intention, communication, and an open heart





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