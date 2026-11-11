A relatable, personal account of planning a less stressful holiday gathering, weighing natural versus artificial decor, navigating health challenges, and finally hiring external help to manage the final touches.

I have always found that the holiday season crushes a good chunk of my mental bandwidth, and like a yearly cycle, my mind goes into 'strategy mode' each November to plan my annual Christmas gathering.

Three days ago, I was chatting with my best friend Tiff about a handful of décor tweaks that would lift the vibe of my modest New York loft. I proposed hanging garlands and string lights across the foyer ceiling-a touch of whimsy that would transform the space into an enchanted forest with pine cones, sprigs of green and warm lights draped at playful angles.

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Tiff Laughs at My 'Enchanted Forest' Plan

But I confessed that I had to do it all myself because I'm still struggling with a health condition that makes me dizzy and overwhelmed by visual stimuli. Tiff laughed and shook her head, calling my thoughts about "spaced angles" and "enchanted forest ceilings" mad, which was exactly the tone of my head this year.

I agreed, sharing that I was determined to keep it simple this year: I'd only hang objects I could pick up and place easily, forego the neurotic love of symmetry and spacing, and focus on creating a relaxed, festive atmosphere instead of a perfect, obsessively curated look. The biggest revelation from last year's party was that I was obsessively natural. I'm a "Real Tree Truther" who wanted every wreath and garland to look exactly like a real pine.

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The weight of a real wreath, the fright of a hook that loomed, and the sheer difficulty of hanging something that would look perfect on a wall taught me a new lesson: why not use a less cumbersome option? This year, I've decided to let my wreath be a mix of real and faux greenery - still lush, but lighter.

Mixing Real and Faux for a Lighter Holiday Touch

I have a signature red ribbon for adding a pop of color, a fresh bouquet that softens the "holiday" vibe for my food table, and peonies that's always my favorite. For the garlands, I'm leaning toward the cedar and feathery look, which pays homage to that whimsical forest idea but can be hung without the risk of shattering a fragile pine garland. I can't forget my partners in this project: Farmgirl Flowers and Joss & Main.

Farmgirl's natural wreaths have survived the heat of my radiator‑heated apartment for almost a month, and the eucalyptus doesn't dry out as quickly as it does in many other wreaths. Joss & Main's cedar garland, with its elegant, light‑weight needles, is perfect for the door frames in my apartment that doesn't even have a fireplace. I like stocking likes to hang asphalt and timber.

A New York flat doesn't have a fireplace to keep stockings, so I've been looking for a creative way to hoop stockings up. Tiff gave me the suggestion to create a "DIY hook system" that's both functional and looks like a statement piece. The décor is no longer my only worry. The party itself will be a challenge because I usually forget the moments beyond the decorations.

No Time for Enjoying Guests: The Host's Dilemma

Once the host's responsibility sneaks over the set-up, I find myself constantly fetching dishes, refilling drinks, and clearing plates - a cycle that leaves barely any time to enjoy the guests. Forced upon me this year, I discovered that there is a service that offers part-time labor to help with setups.

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The booking process is straightforward: load the date, time, and what tasks you need assistance with, and you'll be connected to a pro who can come over, hang your garlands, curate your décor, and even set up the buffet. The hourly rate starts at $65, which is a worthwhile investment compared to the cost of a full-time event planner. It's also hard not to talk about my health.

Dealing with Dizziness and Stress: My New Self-Care Arsenal

The new tipping point is that my dizziness surged and the stress from housing the holiday Indoors become a thing of my mind. I now use disposable heated eye masks to help my eye strain and reduce the dizziness, an intriguing and inexpensive tip that I found online. I also tried a new bath foam that's energizing, expensive and basically the perfect gift for that super mom or aunt who sizzles into a nice large shower.

I've tried a book that relies on CBT and has numerous success stories. These are the new pillars to build future holiday events that enter more sleep and substantially elevate the experience. I can now trust that I'll celebrate the holiday season happily and with a more relaxed mind. I'll keep you posted on how the hired helper turns out to work out in the day of the event.

I'm optimistic that I'll learn to do the event in a way that doesn't erode my private life's delicate balance. The priority remains to keep up the memory of this holiday while letting the new things add up to a peaceful, memorable and sincerely decorated celebration.