How I left my mother’s paralyzing fears on a mountain
A surprise diagnosis drove me to climb a mountain to add strength to my bones. What I left behind there was even more important.
In September this year, I found myself standing atop a mountain outside Park City, Utah, nearly 10,000 feet above sea level, crying like I haven’t cried in years.
Why I was there is complicated. So is what I learned from it. But there I was, at age 58, outfitted with a hydration vest, a headlamp, and enough snacks and electrolytes to keep me alive for weeks. I was chasing something.
Freedom? Power? Strength? Adventure?
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