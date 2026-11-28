A surprise diagnosis drove me to climb a mountain to add strength to my bones. What I left behind there was even more important.

In September this year, I found myself standing atop a mountain outside Park City, Utah, nearly 10,000 feet above sea level, crying like I haven’t cried in years.

Why I was there is complicated. So is what I learned from it. But there I was, at age 58, outfitted with a hydration vest, a headlamp, and enough snacks and electrolytes to keep me alive for weeks. I was chasing something.

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Freedom? Power? Strength? Adventure?