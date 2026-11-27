Since going through a major breakup last year, I’ve tackled all kinds of things that I didn’t previously know I could do.

I am one of the messiest people I know, and I come by that reputation honestly. Legend has it that when my parents first met at a party at my mom’s apartment, my dad walked up to her to say that she should probably call the police; he’d passed her bedroom while in search of the bathroom and seen the window wrenched open, with belongings strewn all over the floor.

He suggested that she report a robbery—but no, she was forced to admit; that was just how she lived. I’ve inherited her struggles with neatness and attention to detail. While other mother-daughter duos brought in perfectly stenciled posters and Balthazar-quality brownies to class presentations and bake sales, our attempts were somewhat more haphazard, typically following screaming fights in the aisles of the Staples on 81st and Broadway about what qualified as “nice” graph paper.

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When it comes to Christmas, my mom and I have always been aligned on caring more about gathering the people we love to drink mulled wine and watchfor the hundredth time than creating some holiday tableau fit for Instagram. Yet this holiday season finds me in a new place in my life.