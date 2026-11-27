Hunting Wives returned to Netflix with a bang, killing off 11 characters—including season one fan-favorite Brad, played by George Ferrier—in many shocking deaths across the Netflix series' season two.

The hunting wives have some new victims.returned on a morbid note Nov. 26: another young girl was murdered by a predator in town. Elly was the granddaughter of gang leader Zelda Moffitt, played by), investigated the killing to get payback, the trail led them to Margo's brother Kyle.

To draw Kyle out, Zelda's gang kidnapped Sophie and Margo , during which Sophie eventually admits Kyle's been a goner since season one. The revelation accidentally outed Gentle John as Elly's real killer, and with that mind, Zelda repaid the betrayal with an eye for an eye by fatally shooting Gigandet’s character. Unfortunately for the leader of the gang, she and four of her henchmen are offed during a tense shootout with the police when confronted during the kidnapping.

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—confronted the abuse he endured from his late mother, Jill, the trauma release caused him to bring a violent end to his final abuser, a shady music manager portrayed byAfter killing Stamos in his luxury mansion and then shooting his father, Reverend Clint, Brad sought out his former flame, Margo, over what really happened to his ex, Abby Jackson. After the athlete figured out that the housewife was Abby's killer all along, Margo made the snap decision to silence Brad for good.