How HBO Watchmen Corrected Zack Snyder's The Watchmen Adaptation Errors

Seven years after Zack Snyder's film release, the HBO series Watchmen restored the core themes and satirical critique of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' original graphic novel, moving beyond superficial visual replication.

Seven years have passed since an HBO series helped resolve the primary criticism regarding the Zack Snyder blockbuster comic book adaptation. In 2009, Snyder directed the DC big-screen adaptation of the Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons comic book. The movie only had Gibbons' name listed as the creator. This omission occurred because Moore had become disillusioned by the Hollywood adaptations of his past work. He believed that many of the movies ripped the souls out of the stories. He spoke out harshly about Snyder's approach, despite Snyder trying to duplicate the comic panel to movie screen. While Snyder recreated several scenes from the book, he lost sight of its message.

Snyder Film Missed Source Themes

The 2009 film was a good movie for what it was intended to be. However, for fans of the comics, it was a huge miss. Snyder meticulously created practical environments to transplant the comic's panels to the big screen. Robert Rodriguez did it better using green screen when he made Sin City. What really didn't work about Snyder's Watchmen was that it completely missed the point of the comics. Snyder seemed to take what Moore and Gibbons were saying at the surface level without going any deeper than that. Almost everything that was great about Snyder's movie was the result of him copying things from the comics to the big screen.

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What didn't work was ignoring the actual themes and intent. Snyder was never able to capture the story that Moore delivered. He wanted to show that his movie could be serious art, as the comics did. What made the original comics true art was the story that was being told and how it broke down and critiqued superhero comics at their core. Adapting any comic book, or any form of media, will result in something aesthetically different because the medium is different. It is impossible to bring a comic book story to the big screen in a completely faithful manner because comics are different from movies. However, while the story beats and moments in the plot will differ, it is important to keep the main themes and ideas from the original source material. That is what remains most important about any story.

Character Interpretations Diverge

Respecting the source material requires understanding why events happen, not just how they look. While Snyder recreated several comic book panels with a level of love that proves his mastery as a director, he didn't get why things happened in the book. Scenes that are supposed to be dark humor are presented as bleak moments in the movie. The characters end up as superficial sketches of what they were in the book. It appears Snyder wanted to make them look right, but they never felt right. Dr. Manhattan in the comics was a man who knew he had lost his humanity. In Snyder's story, he is someone who has lost his humanity. Rorschach was a cautionary tale in the comics. He was made to be a cult hero in the movie.

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In the comics, most of the worst moments happened off-panel. Snyder wanted to show the horrors, which helped make the movie dark and grim. This approach was wrong when it should have played out more like the satire the comics mastered. The ending was also mishandled. The fake alien invasion featuring the giant squid creature was changed to Dr. Manhattan seemingly slaughtering millions. In the comic, Ozymandias used a weapon the United States government had used for decades to do the same thing, which made sense. The movie change made no sense if the goal was world peace. The movie just didn't work.

HBO Series Restores Critical Satire

Smartly, Damon Lindelof made this a sequel to the comics, and not to Zack Snyder's film. This was about following the story and the themes from Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' story. This was not about following whatever message Zack Snyder was trying to convey. By doing so, Lindelof was able to create a story in the world created by the squid attack. The series also showed how even that peace would not last. There were several great moments in the series. It showed that Dr. Manhattan had imprisoned Ozymandias on Europa for his crimes. It also showed the effort to hide the true nature of the faked alien attack.

The best part of the HBO series was showing that Rorschach was never a hero in the original story. He believed he was doing the right thing. In the HBO series, the people who worshipped and followed what Rorschach did were racists and bigots. They used his journals to persecute others. The series also took place in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It used the Tulsa Race Massacre as a backdrop. This setting showed that Ozymandias failed tremendously when formulating his plan. The smartest man in the world believed that he could create world peace by faking the alien attack. He never thought that the evil in men's hearts would not leave, even after that. The books showed superheroes as damaged, fascist, and morally compromised people. The series showed extremist groups who romanticized that fantasy.