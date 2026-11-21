With Grand Theft Auto VI already set to become the biggest game of 2026 after its Nov. 19 launch, model Alex Consani—who lent her voice to the game—showed off her GTA 6-inspired outfit.

event at the Gekko restaurant in Miami wearing a short dress from Paris-based label Sevali’s spring 2025 collection that was made out of upcycled seatbelts.

The belts crisscrossed around the 23-year-old’s svelte figure, coming to a click—literally—with a buckle that was strapped across her shoulder. The Victoria’s Secret model completed her look with clear kitten heels and her long blonde hair parted down the middle and flowing behind her.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI Surpasses 1.84 Billion in Revenue Ahead of Official Launch

In the newly released video game, Consani can be heard as a DJ for the in-game radio station Flash FM alongside singerShe also had some love for Charli XCX, saying, “Whatever Charli XCX does, she’s my medicine. That is my f--king doctor, y’all. ” As for Larsson? After playing the Swedish singer’s hit “Fast Emotion,” Consani commented, “God, I love Zara so much.

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”The new game features characters like Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos as they take part in fan-favorite activities from previous games like car-jackings, shootouts, street-racing, robberies, swimming, jet-skiing, sky-diving, visiting the strip club and, yes, even petting dogs.is set around locations inspired by Floria, allowing players new playable vehicles like kayaks and airboats to roam around the new locale.