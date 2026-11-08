How Gen Z voters helped fuel a blue wave for Democrats

Republicans made gains with young voters in 2024, but in this year's midterms Americans under 30 issued a strong rebuke of President Trump and his party, voting decisively for Democrats instead.

James Talarico speaks on election night in Austin, Texas. Talarico won his race for U.S. Senate by 12 percentage points overall, but when looking at just Gen Z, he won it by 60 points.

Democrats have done well in recent elections when they win young voters by a margin of at least 20 points. On Tuesday, they carried Gen Z — those under 30 — by nearly 50 points, according to exit polling.with young people. Long seen as a part of the Democratic base, voters under 30 shifted right towards Donald Trump, motivated by his pledge to better their economic prospects.

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But this week, the youngest generation of voters issued a strong rebuke of Republicans, taking another chance on Democrats and their change-focused message at a moment when many of them feel as though Americans ages 18-29 have a history of turning out at lower rates than older voters, and this year was no exception. Gen Z made up 11% of the total vote on Tuesday.

However, where young Americans may have made the greatest difference, is on the margins in House and Senate races where Democrats flipped seats. The Texas Senate race is a key example. Democrat James Talarico won the state by 12 percentage points, however, when looking at just Gen Z, he won it by 60 points. But another motivating factor remains strong opposition to Trump.

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Throughout his second term, Gen Z increasingly soured on the president, withto make good on a number of core campaign promises — from pledging to lower prices and repeatedly vowing"no new wars," to calling for a crackdown on federal corruption and the release of the Epstein files. Much of that disappointment was reflected in exit polling.

Economic issues were the top concern for a plurality of 18-29 year olds, at 43%, and these voters expressed broad frustrations with Trump's handling of the issue. More than eight in 10 said that Trump's policies have worsened economic conditions, with similar shares opposing his tariff strategy and the decision to go to war with Iran.indicates that 15% of young people who backed Trump in 2024 voted for a Democratic House candidate in this year's midterms.

Democrats made gains with some young voters that backed Trump two years ago, including white men and Latino men, two blocs that narrowly voted Republican in 2024 and then voted blue on Tuesday by double digits. Democratic candidates also narrowed the margins with young rural voters and people without college degreesSome of those gains may have been helped by young Trump voters who chose to sit this election out, but it's unclear how many of them there were.

The midterm results underscore how neither of the two major parties owns Gen Z, according to John Della Volpe, a left-leaning pollster who's extensively studied the politics of young Americans.

"The cohort of younger people in this cycle had a different set of experiences than the cohort of people two years ago, or four years before that," he said. "Every candidate, every party has to earn their votes. ", notes that in the latest survey, released in October, there was a sizable enthusiasm gap between young Democrat and young Republican respondents.

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While half of Democrats said they definitely planned to vote, just a third of Republicans and less than a quarter of Independents said the same.

"I also think we shouldn't over read what's happened," he added. "Clearly a significant historic rebuke on the party in office — that's obvious — however, I think we need to more fully, kind of understand, the contour of the electorate, who showed up and who didn't show up. ""Young adults can make a difference," said Elizabeth Matto, who serves as the director of the Center for Youth Political Participation at Rutgers University. "They do care about politics.

They can sway the outcome of elections. And they're a voting bloc worth paying attention to.

"Elena Moore is a production assistant for the NPR Politics Podcast. She also fills in as a reporter for the NewsDesk. Moore previously worked as a production assistant for Morning Edition. During the 2020 presidential campaign, she worked for the Washington Desk as an editorial assistant, doing both research and reporting. Before coming to NPR, Moore worked at NBC News.