Andrew Luck, Tavita Pritchard and Davis Warren are helping lay the foundation for a Stanford football revival.

Once a team is eliminated from playoff contention, the focus is diverted elsewhere. What was once considered an amateur sport, with time for development and growth, has seemingly lost sight of the programs that got off to a slow start but are laying the foundation for the future.

It's been eight years since Stanford won more than four games in a single season. Before that, the Cardinal put together 10 consecutive eight-win seasons, including six years with double-digit wins and four finishes in the AP Top 10. But in recent years, Stanford has experienced a dramatic decline.

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Realignment away from the Pac-12 and four different head coaches in five years have played a part in that decline, but Stanford also struggled to adapt to an ever-changing college football landscape. Andrew Luck serves as the general manager at Stanford, while Tavita Pritchard is the head coach. Former Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck was tasked with getting the program headed back in the right direction.

Hired as the program's general manager back in 2024, Luck brings his own playing experience and a degree from Stanford, along with a unique perspective shaped in part by his father, Oliver Luck, whose résumé includes roles as a World League team general manager, CEO of NFL Europe, president of the Houston Dynamo, athletic director at West Virginia, CFP committee member and commissioner and CEO of the XFL. It started with Luck leaning on a friend, Frank Reich, to serve as interim head coach after an investigation into then-head coach Troy Taylor that found workplace misconduct.

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Reich took over knowing the challenge ahead. Twenty-five players departed the program back when there was a spring window, including defensive end David Bailey, who transferred to Texas Tech and eventually became a first-round NFL Ddraft pick by the New York Jets. Reich would hold things together as interim head coach while Luck conducted a formal coaching search. His eventual choice was another familiar face: former Stanford quarterback and teammate Tavita Pritchard.

At the time, Pritchard was serving as the quarterbacks coach for the Washington Commanders. He was also the quarterback Luck had replaced at Stanford years earlier. The two had once competed for the same position, but now the roles were reversed. Luck was the one making the call, asking Pritchard to return to their alma mater and take the reins of the program.

It was no easy ask. Andrew Luck and Tavita Pritchard played together at Stanford. Next up was finding a quarterback who could step in and give Pritchard a chance to succeed in his first year at the helm. One name that flew under the radar was former Michigan quarterback Davis Warren.

Michigan opened the 2024 season with Warren as its starting quarterback, marking the beginning of Sherrone Moore's tenure as full-time head coach. Warren's time as the starter wouldn't last long, however, as he was benched in favor of Alex Orji after throwing three interceptions against Arkansas State. After both Orji and Jack Tuttle struggled, Warren was eventually reinserted into the lineup and helped Michigan finish the season with three consecutive wins, including victories over Ohio State and Alabama.

Unfortunately, Warren suffered a torn ACL in the third quarter of the Alabama game, forcing him to miss the entire 2025 season. After Sherrone Moore was fired, Warren was looking for a fresh start and an opportunity to continue his playing career elsewhere. Pritchard was looking for a quarterback with experience who checked all the boxes. Warren fit that mold.

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He would still have to win a quarterback competition against five other players, but ultimately earned the starting job. After a slow start to the season, the progress Stanford has made under Pritchard and with Warren under center has become increasingly noticeable. Considering Stanford has the second-largest university endowment and one of the brightest and most influential alumni networks in the country, one would assume that supporting NIL initiatives would come easily.

That hasn't necessarily been the case, but early movers aren’t always the ones who dominate an industry. Stanford may have been slow out of the gates, but it recently launched"Redwood Brand Partners," an initiative aimed at expanding commercial opportunities for Cardinal student athletes. Beyond the university's rigorous academic requirements, this could be a game changer if Stanford's alumni base decides to throw its full weight behind the venture.

With donors who arguably have some of the deepest pockets in collegiate athletics, Stanford has the potential to turn its 36 varsity programs into championship contenders. The foundation these three Stanford quarterbacks are laying in Palo Alto is taking form. After starting the season 2-4, Stanford has won four of its last five games, averaging 35 points per game during that stretch. Warren has accounted for 12 total touchdowns against just one interception during that span.

The Cardinal are bowl eligible and, for the first time in eight years, have an opportunity to finish the regular season with a winning record if they can take care of business against SMU at home this week. There's still plenty of room for improvement, but don't be surprised if Stanford becomes a much bigger factor in the ACC in the years to come.2026 College Football Rankings: UCLA, Indiana Tank, Tennessee Joins Top 10Predicting The 12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Ahead Of Week 13UCLA QB Ty Dieffenbach Could Return For Postseason, With Chance To Start Vs. USC2026 College Football Rankings: UCLA, Indiana Tank, Tennessee Joins Top 10Watch Michigan vs Ohio State FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.

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