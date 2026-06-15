How former Dallas Cowboys player Jaylon Smith ‘cracked the code' in business

FRISCO — He opened the front door himself — the 30-year-old who has taken a sledgehammer to the trope about NFL players going broke. There’s Jaylon Smith, shuffling about as “So Amazing” by Beyoncé and Stevie Wonder resonates through his 5,000-square-foot home. His 9-year-old dog, Achilles, meanders.

The former Cowboys linebacker, whose NFL career was once in jeopardy, sees the money he's made multiplying as he invests off the field as an athlete entrepreneur.

Jaylon Smith is known for being an impact player on the field. The Pro-Bowl linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys has put up some impressive stats in his young career. FRISCO — He opened the front door himself — the 30-year-old who has taken a sledgehammer to the trope about NFL players going broke. There’s Jaylon Smith, shuffling about as “So Amazing” by Beyoncé and Stevie Wonder resonates through his 5,000-square-foot home.

His 9-year-old dog, Achilles, meanders. Follow the former Dallas Cowboys linebacker into his office, past the golden skull and giant mirror, for a glimpse into the mind of a man who stands to make more money off the field than the tens of millions he has made over the last decade on the field. A whiteboard with his hand-written message: “Have you been choosing your favor, or have you been choosing your demise?

” Shelves with a globe, a Louis Armstrong record, and boxed bottles of Hennessy. Dozens of books — Weapons of Mass Instruction, The Science of Scaling, The Motivation Manifesto — about which Smith can rattle off quick commentary.

“This one, Rocket Fuel,” he says, “really, really, really good. A business operating book. So, one of my very first investments was in an entrepreneurial operating system. ”





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