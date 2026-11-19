As extreme temperatures threaten garment workers' health and productivity, experts say the industry needs to rethink how work gets done, not just how factories are cooled.

This photo taken on April 9, 2026 shows workers fulfilling export orders at a workshop of Ganzhou Weilai Garment Co., Ltd. in Yudu County of Ganzhou City, east China's Jiangxi Province.

, a reader in human geography at Royal Holloway, University of London, offered what he said was a provocation: Despite the uptick in conversations about heat and human labor, “we’re still getting it all wrong. ”climate summit. At his first, COP26 in Glasgow in 2021, the United Kingdom’s Met Office had warned that 1 billion people would facestress if global temperatures rose by 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

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Five years later, a 2-degree warming limit—never mind the 1.5-degree hard stop that the Paris Agreement pursued—sounds almost quaint. The “lowest possible” overshoot scenario for peak warming by roughly mid-century, the UN Environment Programme warned last month, now sits at 1.7 degrees—but only if the world slashes emissions by 18 percent by the end of the decade, 45 percent by 2035 and 69 percent five years later, compared with 2025 levels.

If current policies continue, however, warming could surpass 2.8 degrees Celsius within the century. For the 2.4 billion workers the International Labour Organization estimates are exposed to excessive heat each year, including the one-third who experience physiological heat strain or heat-related illness as a result, this is far from comforting news.

But statistics aside—and Parsons, as principal investigator of the Oppressive Heat project, can continue to rattle them off—he contends that while organizations in the fashion industry have been grappling with the issue as a matter of space, heat is “fundamentally a problem of labor” that traditional metrics fail to adequately measure. , a multi-stakeholder group whose members include fashion brands such as Adidas, Gildan, Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing and Patagonia.

“Hot people get sick, and people exist not just within spaces but within economies. ” The issue of heat stress in garment manufacturing has been steadily gaining traction over the past few years, yet the industry is still widely categorized as low risk compared with more labor-intensive fields such as construction. But ambient room thermometers regularly miss what is actually happening inside workers’ bodies, Parsons said.

Individual workers, even when working side by side under the same conditions, can experience acute heat stress differently. His research has been “trying to square that circle” and understand why these patterns of heat stress vary across the workforce.

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“The core temperature of our body usually oscillates within a very narrow range between 36.5 and 37.5 degrees when we’re healthy and we’re not doing something which makes us excessively hot, so if we go above 38 degrees, then that means that we’re entering a state of clinical heat stress,” Parsons said. “Looking at the proportion of workers that cross that threshold into heat stress gives you a completely different picture of what is actually happening inside the body ofthan you get by just looking at thermometers, and it gives you a far more granular understanding of how heat stress actually plays out in a workforce.

”, that proportion is 3 percent. At any one time, Parsons said, roughly 2 million out of the 70 million people who make our clothes are actively experiencing elevated core temperatures that veer into clinical heat stress. Over the course of a year, however, 67 percent of garment workers experience heat stress at least once, meaning that different workers are breaching the threshold at different times.

“If we look at people working in pressing, for example, or people working in washing in certain factories, then they experience more than 10 times the amount of elevated core temperatures than somebody working in cutting,” he said. “What that means is that the heat-stress risk of somebody working in pressing, in washing or with certain types of knitting machines where it’s not especially ventilated or air-conditioned is actually more equivalent to high-risk roles within the construction sector than the rest of the garment industry.

” As garment production hubs such as Bangladesh, Cambodia and India continue to experience record-breaking heatwaves, with temperatures that easily push past 46 degrees Celsius , workers have described theof prolonged heat exposure, including excessive sweating, headaches, fever, nausea, heart palpitations, dehydration and temporary vision loss. Within factories, temperatures can sometimes be 10 degrees Celsius higher than they are outside.

A growing body of public health research has also linked high ambient temperatures to mental health challenges, including irritability, anxiety, depression and even suicide. The implications for workers go beyond their health, said Sophia Yang, founder and executive director of Threading Change, a youth-led nonprofit that advocates for a fossil-fuel-free, equitable and circular fashion system.

She cited an August study by the International Institute for Environment and Development and the Ovibashi Karmi Unnayan Program that found that workers in Dhaka lose an average of 4.5 percent of their annual income—around 12,000 Bangladeshi taka, or $96—from missing an average of 14 workdays per year due tobecause they’re struggling to keep up with the rising cost of food, electricity, transportation and healthcare, the lost income adds to an already heavy financial burden. A recent survey by the Clean Clothes Campaign found that monthly wages for Bangladesh’s lowest-paid garment workers cover only 26-55 percent of a true living wage, which means that “they face an impossible choice between protecting their health and protecting their future,” she said.

“Heat is a pay cut that nobody agreed to,” Yang added. “When it’s too hot to work, even if it’s too hot to work at full speed, the production targets these garment workers have don’t change. Brands are demanding more and more production, especially in the face of fast fashion.

” Predictive modeling by Cornell University’s ILR Global Labor Institute and investment firm Schroders suggests that productivity losses caused by rising temperatures and flooding could cut export earnings byand jeopardize 1 million new jobs in four of the world’s top garment-producing countries by 2030. Yet fewer than a handful of brands haveThat dearth of momentum has filtered down to their suppliers, said Hulusi Ögütcüler, social compliance manager for factory assessments at the.

Despite recognizing that heat stress is a significant occupational health and safety concern, many factories still lack a “systematic approach” to identify and manage it.

“In many assessments, we find that factories have not conducted thermal comfort or heat-stress risk assessments at all,” Ögütcüler said. “In some cases, they have no heat stress management procedure, no list of high-temperature work areas and no clear plan to address potential exposure. And this is not limited to production lines.

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We repeatedly find potential risks in ironing and pressing sections, boiler rooms, air compressor rooms, printing and dyeing areas, washing facilities, warehouses and even outdoor work areas where workers load and unload materials. ” He ran through some examples: In Indonesia in July 2022, temperatures reached 38 degrees Celsius in a duck-down processing area and 35 degrees Celsius in a heat-sealing room; neither room had adequate cooling or ventilation.

Another assessment in Indonesia the following year recorded temperatures of up to 34 degrees Celsius in sewing and cutting areas. In Cambodia in August 2025, auditors identified temperatures of up to 38 degrees Celsius in one production building and 37 degrees Celsius in another.

“Perhaps one of the most telling examples comes from Mexico in September 2025,” Ögütcüler said. “A temperature and humidity assessment had identified 40 separate measurement points across production, embroidery and canteen areas that exceeded the permissible limits, so the challenge is not only identifying high temperatures, it is also understanding where exposure occurs, how serious it is and whether the factory actually responds to the results.

” He noted, however, a difference between having basic cooling measures like fans and ventilation systems in place and ensuring they are effective. In some cases, equipment isn’t properly maintained or doesn’t cover relevant areas. In one factory in El Salvador, 10 of 50 interviewed workers complained about poor ventilation because some fans weren’t working properly.

“This reminds us that checking whether equipment exists is not enough,” Ögütcüler said. “We also need to understand whether workers are actually benefiting from it. ” Managing heat stress takes “more than purchasing a few fans or installing thermometers,” he added. It also requires management commitment, proper monitoring, accountability and continuous follow-up.

Most important, however, factories “should not wait until workers start complaining or until temperatures become unbearable” before “protecting workers’ health, safety and dignity. ” Parsons said that addressing the problem also requires understanding the specific labor dynamics that shape heat stress in the body rather than just conditions in the physical workspace.

While high ambient temperatures caused by prevailing weather conditions are a major driver of physiological heat stress, the “dominant variables” are the heat generated by workers’ muscles and by the machinery around them. In other words, he said, the industry should be looking at heat stress with a microscope rather than relying on its current satellite view.

“We’re used to understanding heat stress as something that gradually goes up and down throughout the year,” he said. “But once we understand heat stress as a labor issue, you realize there’s not one graph, there’s not one curve; there’s actually hundreds of different curves, which completely depend upon the specific work that somebody within a factory is doing.

” Adapting working practices can lead to more direct, targeted reductions in heat stress, he said, adding that “you don’t have to keep those spaces cool; you just need to keep the workers cool. ” That can be as simple as moving more work to the cooler, earlier part of the day or mandating breaks during the hottest part of the afternoon. Such changes, Parsons said, can help recover lost productivity.are less heat stressed on average,” he added.

“Collaborating, organizing and just being able to give voice to the problems that workers are experiencing is a hugely powerful tool against heat stress and for improving the efficiency of the industry and the health of workers. ”A University of Leeds study links fabric construction to fiber recovery, offering a potential guide for textile sorting and design.

Sultana Begum's arrest, shortly after she warned about the "increasingly hostile" environment for organizing, underscores the risks facing garment workers demanding higher wages—and the pressure on fashion brands to respond. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of PMX Global, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Media Corporation.