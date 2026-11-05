How Fashion Brands Can Successfully Merge AI With Human Creativity

Pixel Moda collaborates with over 900 fashion and luxury brands to merge AI and human creativity, ensuring quality, brand identity and global adaptability.

In a conversation presented by Pixel Moda, Amanda Smith, chief executive officer of Fairchild Media Group, and Fabio Loparco, chief executive officer of Pixel Moda, looked at how the content production company works with more than 900 fashion and luxuryare leaning more toward the usage of generative content and generative AI content with the intent to save money and reduce costs, he sees its generative AI use case more so for growth, to create more content and generate more sales.

“Quality control is the most important thing,” explained Loparco. “The human touch and the creative judgment of the humans are very important because you have to check. You have to put so much effort into controlling the quality of the images. If you do a shoot with mannequins or still life and you want to generate the images with one model, you have to make sure the model doesn’t have six fingers or more buttons.

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And the brand identity can’t be replaced. ” There’s also a risk involved in maintaining brand identity and uniqueness when it comes to content and storytelling, he noted — especially if all brands use the same AI tools, prompts and models.

This can be mitigated by using different styling to correspond to and be tailored to various global markets, such as New York, Dubai and Tokyo, to allow the content to be more adaptive.platforms, generative AI allows for the adaptation of content for every country and its own individual consumer niches. This leads to a shift toward a more adaptive“You can measure the increase in sales,” he said.

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“You can control the you want to put on the e-commerce platform to verify and test the results. ” Past examples of Pixel Moda putting this into action were a recent business-to-business photography shoot for a client in its studios; the company focuses on creating richer product detail pages for the brand.

By utilizing more editorial photos and videos, the company helped increase brand revenue by more than 15 percent; overall costs were cut by 49 percent, and returns on products were reduced by 12 percent. Loparco’s advice for brands looking to action new content is to implement the experimentation as soon as possible, especially given how rapidly the industry moves. Spending weeks and months to build an AI strategy without testing hinders the ability to react.

He recommends starting with one category with 20 to 30 products and generating content — if the results work, then it’s easier to scale across other categories. And if the results don’t measure up, then it’s easier to make tweaks and tailor accordingly. According to Loparco, the testing phase is the most important. Looking ahead, Loparco said generative AI is only getting better.

Last year, he said the technology was at about 60 to 70 percent accuracy, while now he views it at about 90 percent. In the future, he sees a perfect 100 percent precision in the tools.

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