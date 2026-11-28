A Samsung SmartTag can help you find lost items, but how far it works depends on where they end up. Here's how its tracking reach holds up in everyday use.

If you're always misplacing your keys and don't want to worry about your luggage ending up in the wrong place when you travel, a Bluetooth tracker can help.

Samsung's Galaxy SmartTags have been around since 2021, and the company recently released a third generation that promises a longer reach than its predecessors. The real question is just how far you can track a Samsung SmartTag.is smaller than previous models, has a rounded-square shape instead of an oblong one and offers much better battery life. These improvements matter, but just how good is the actual tracking part?

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Samsung says the SmartTag3 can be detected roughly three times farther than previous generations, thanks to a mix of Bluetooth and ultrawideband technology. That said,"far" is relative. There's quite the difference between tracking something that's still within Bluetooth range and tracking something that's gone completely out of your phone's range. Understanding both scenarios and how Samsung's crowdsourced Galaxy Find Network works will help set realistic expectations before you spend any money on a SmartTag.