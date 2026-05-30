How families can prepare children for hurricane season

Senior Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Advisor with Save the Children Greta Wetzel provides tips for families to alleviate children's fears before a tropical system arrives.

, many families are preparing their households for potential impacts from a tropical storm or hurricane. While preparations are largely focused on stocking supplies and reviewing emergency plans, experts say preparing children can make a major difference in how younger ones handle fear and anxiety, since they experience hurricanes differently than adults.

, explained to AccuWeather how families can help children feel safer both physically and emotionally before severe weather threatens. A man walks with his son in a street that was flooded by rains from Hurricane Milton on Oct. 10, 2024, in Altamonte Springs, Florida. One of the most effective ways to help children feel ready for hurricane season is to include them in family emergency preparations.

Wetzel said families can work together to make contact cards, putting together an emergency go bag and identifying potential evacuation routes. The go bag should not only contain essential supplies for children, such as hygiene supplies and non-perishable snacks, but also activities.

“We want there to be items that are of comfort to kids, but also things that can keep them busy in those times that we are maybe exiting our area or those times we have to shelter in place,” Wetzel said. People walk in and out of a boarded-up 7-11 store as the state prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Milton on Oct. 8, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Preparing children for the realities of a hurricane can help lessen fear when conditions begin to quickly change.

“There are lots of really scary things that might be happening in the times that we're preparing for a hurricane, and then when the hurricane is coming to our communities,” Wetzel told AccuWeather. Explaining what children may see, hear and experience during a storm gives them a sense of predictability during an otherwise uncertain situation. Conditions may include heavy winds and rain, swaying trees and crashing waves, if the family is close to water.

“We want to ensure that both the parents and caregivers of children feel really supported, as well as children themselves,” Wetzel said. “And then also that we as adults are ready to answer any of those questions that we have strategies ourselves to keep ourselves calm. ” Earnest Sweet sits while his daughters Terri, 4, center, and Anna, 7, sleep at an evacuation shelter set up at Rutherford High School in Panama City Beach, Florida, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.

Children can find comfort in everyday routines. Even in a hurricane shelter or away from home, it's important to keep rituals and routines when possible, such as a story before bedtime or a family meal each evening.





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