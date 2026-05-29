How Exercise Helps Rejuvenate the Aging Brain

Exercise is often described as one of the best things we can do for the brain. It can sharpen memory, support mood, and lower the risk of cognitive decline later in life.

Changes in the blood appear to improve the health of the brain’s vascular system, playing a role in cognition. Some of exercise’s cognitive benefits may be transferable, potentially applicable to future therapies.

It is tempting to assume that the effects of exercise work directly on brain cells, strengthening the circuits involved in learning and memory. However,suggests a more indirect mechanism: physical activity appears to trigger changes in the body that send signals through the bloodstream, ultimately improving how the brain is supported and protected. Exercise may not be just a brain intervention, but a whole-body process that reaches the brain diffusely.

The brain depends on a vast network of blood vessels to deliver nutrients and regulate what enters its environment. This system is tightly controlled. Often referred to as the blood-brain barrier, it is aAs we age, this boundary becomes less stable. Small leaks can appear, and transport across the barrier into the brain becomes less efficient.

These changes are trivial at first, but over time they are linked to memory decline and increased vulnerability to neurodegenerative disease. When these structures begin to falter,Physical activity does more than strengthen muscles and improve cardiovascular fitness. It changes the chemical environment of the body. Organs like the liver release factors into the bloodstream that can travel to distant sites in the body, including the brain.

In this study, one of the key circulating factors was a liver-derived enzyme that increases in the blood following exercise. Rather than entering the brain directly, this circulating enzyme acts on the inner lining of brain blood vessels, modifying proteins that sit on their surface. One important target is a membrane-bound enzyme involved in regulating the blood-brain barrier. These circulating signals from the liver were associated with improvements in memory, even when they did not directly enter brain tissue.

Instead, they appeared to act on the blood vessels that interface with the brain, improving their function. Older mice with increased levels of these exercise-related signals showed better performance on memory tasks. At the same time, their brain vasculature showed signs of repair. There was less leakage across the protective barrier, and transport mechanisms appeared more efficient, resembling those seen in younger individuals.

When age-like changes were introduced into the blood vessels of younger animals, their memory worsened. Artificially increasing this barrier-disrupting enzyme in the brain vasculature led to greater leakage across the blood-brain barrier and reduced efficiency of transport systems. The barrier became less effective, and cognitive performance declined. This suggests that vascular health can actively shape how well the brain functions.

When these age-related vascular changes were reversed, memory improved. Reducing this enzyme’s activity, either indirectly through exercise-related signals or directly using targeted inhibitors, restored barrier integrity and improved performance on memory tasks. In some cases, these improvements resembled the effects of exercise itself. The implication is that part of what exercise does for the brain may be mediated through restoring this supportive system.

The findings extend to models of Alzheimer’s disease, where similar patterns were observed. Exercise-related signals were linked to better memory and reduced markers of disease. Improvements in the vascular system appeared to accompany these changes. This adds to a growing view that neurodegenerative disease is not only a problem of brain cells, but also involves the systems that maintain the brain’s environment.

By strengthening the body’s internal communication, exercise may help stabilize this environment. In doing so, it may slow or soften some of the processes associated with cognitive decline. Brain health is not confined to the brain itself. It is shaped by signals that originate throughout the body and converge on the systems that sustainfunction.

Physical activity supports memory not only through direct effects on the brain, but through a cascade of changes that improve how the brain is nourished and protected. Even when the brain itself is not directly modified, these findings add to a growing body of evidence that exercise supports not just muscles, but overall cognitive performance.

By strengthening the systems that supply the brain and allowing more efficient delivery of nutrients and oxygen, they reinforce the idea that brain health depends on the health of the entire body. Bieri, G., Pratt, K. J., Fuseya, Y., Aghayev, T., Sucharov, J., Horowitz, A. M., ... & Villeda, S. A. . Liver exerkine reverses aging-and Alzheimer’s-related memory loss via vasculature.

William A. Haseltine, Ph. D., is known for his pioneering work on cancer, HIV/AIDS, and genomics. He is Chair and President of the global health think tank Access Health International. His recent books includeSelf Tests are all about you.

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