President Trump has made billions of dollars in his second term — most of it in cryptocurrencies. Democrats are vowing to probe his businesses as they gear up to take over Congress next year.

President Trump has made billions of dollars in his second term — most of it in cryptocurrencies. Democrats are vowing to probe his businesses as they gear up to take over Congress next year.

For the last year, Will Ragland and a team of researchers at the Center for American Progress — a left-leaning think tank in Washington, D.C. — have dedicated themselves to countingSo far, they put the total at nearly $3 billion. More than 2 billion dollars of the earnings come from cryptocurrency ventures.

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"You could probably combine all of the past presidents' income made during their time in office," Ragland says. "And it wouldn't come close to what we're seeing here. "After campaigning heavily on an anti-corruption message that resonated with voters, Democrats are promising to make holding Trump and his administration accountable"Americans should be secure in the knowledge that their government is focused on their best interests—not on making the President's family richer," Rep.

Garcia warnedShortly before his inauguration in early 2025, Trump and now-First Lady Melania Trump each launched their own meme coins — or cryptocurrencies based on Internet memes, cartoon characters, or even jokes. In an effort to drum up demand for the coin, Trump also held two galas for the top holders of $TRUMP.

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The president promised the closest access to himself to those who invested the most in the coin.considerably less interest For Ragland and other anti-corruption activists, the dinners raise significant concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

"This is a way for foreign investors, foreign countries in some instances, to try and get as much influence as they can and use that as leverage for deals that they want to make that are helpful to them," Ragland says. A White House spokesperson warned Democrats against pursuing"sham investigations" when contacted by NPR about the Democrats' oversight plans.

"As the President has said, he's willing to work with anyone to continue delivering victories for hardworking Americans," Lauren Bis said in an emailed statement. "If Democrats choose to pursue sham investigations and radical left policies, they are choosing to work against the American people. "But the biggest source of Trump's wealth over his second term comes from a crypto venture called World Liberty Financial, which the president's family helped launch even before Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

Working with Steve Witkoff — whom Trump would later appoint as U.S. envoy for the Middle East — as well as Witkoff's son Zack Witkoff, the Trump family started World Liberty FinancialJust days before Trump's inauguration, World Liberty received a $500 million investment in exchange for 49% of the company. The buyer? A firm linked to Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the United Arab Emirates royal family who serves as the kingdom's national security adviser.

The news was The investment was an extraordinary show of faith in a young company that was striving to get a foothold in the crypto sector. Months later, the U.A.E. earned a substantial concession: The U.S. eased export restrictions, allowing the shipment of about 500,000 of the most advanced American AI chips to the kingdom. The shipmentthe president said he does not keep track of how much money he makes from his business ventures.

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"I devote almost no time to my net worth. I don't care. I make – I have a lotta money, and far more than I ever thought I'd have. And I guess it's gone up.

I don't even know,"But Will Ragland and his team have tallied up the earnings linked to World Liberty Financial and its stablecoin business: The total, they say, is over $1.7 billion. Another key deal with World Liberty Financial helped boost the profile of the company's cryptocurrency — and the Trump family's profits.of World Liberty Financial's stablecoin, a separate firm — also led by Sheikh Tahnoon — bought a small stake in a top crypto exchange called Binance last year.by President Trump.

CZ, as he's widely known, still has the biggest stake in Binance and weighs in publicly, including when the Meanwhile, the relationship between Binance and World Liberty deepened. Binance actively promoted World Liberty Financial's stablecoin to its customers, further elevating the market valuation of the cryptocurrency to $5 billion,While the relationship has come under scrutiny, Binance has strongly defended the acceptance of World Liberty's cryptocurrency as having been done on its own merits.

"Any suggestion that Binance did anything to support World Liberty Financial or USD1 to gain political favour or influence a legal outcome is false," a spokesperson told NPR in an email, referring to World Liberty's stablecoin. A representative for CZ declined to comment. But transparency advocates are suspicious — and so are top Democrats. In a widely quoted social message, Rep. Robert Garcia posted