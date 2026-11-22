Jeremiah Smith might've gotten his, but Nebraska had the last laugh. Against the Big Ten's most productive offense, the Huskers held Ohio State to just 49 offen

Donovan Jones set up Nebraska's third touchdown with this forced fumble and recovery near midfield during the second quarter. | Kenny Larabee, KLINAgainst the Big Ten's most productive offense, the Huskers held Ohio State to just 49 offensive plays Saturday while forcing two turnovers in their seventh win of the season.

Despite being without several of theirIn total, 23 defenders saw action in NU's three-point win. Here are their final grades and snap counts, courtesy of Pro Football Focus. is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Both veterans also graded out respectably in pass coverage, despite Shavers allowing four receptions for 29 yards on six targets.

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The Miami-area native was also credited with a pass breakup. While three other linebackers saw the field, Nebraska defensive coordinator Rob Aurich clearly trusts his junior duo to handle most of the workload. The two combined for nearly 91% of the snaps played by Husker linebackers Saturday.

" earlier in the week, Nebraska's secondary had its hands full. The Heisman hopeful and potential No. 1 NFL Draft pick caught six passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Despite Smith's production, junior defensive back Donovan Jones had one heck of a game. On 50 defensive snaps, Jones totaled two tackles, including one for a loss, and forced a fumble.

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After that takeaway, Nebraska's offense drove 47 yards for the Huskers' third touchdown of the game. Freshman cornerback Danny Odem surrendered three receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown in his second collegiate start.

Meanwhile, Florida International transfer Victor Evans III, whose primary responsibility was defending Smith, allowed six receptions for 151 yards and a score on seven targets. Evans redeemed himself by recording his first collegiate interception. Although the Huskers couldn't contain one of the best receivers in college football, their secondary did enough to help secure the win. Nebraska likely won't face a more talented pass-catcher for the remainder of these players' collegiate careers, making Saturday's result admirable at the very least.

Trevor Tarr is the founder of Skers Scoop, a Nebraska football media outlet delivering original coverage through writing, graphics, and video content. He began his career in collegiate athletics at the University of South Dakota, producing media for the football team and assisting with athletic fundraising. A USD graduate with a background in journalism and sports marketing, Trevor focuses on creative, fan-driven storytelling in college football.