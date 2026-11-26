Adding Kyrgyzstan to an EU sanctions list could cost European brokers access to trading and settlement partners, even if Brussels never names the exchanges.

A vote on Kyrgyzstan could make an exchange’s home country the deciding factor in whether a European broker can use it to settle a trade.

A European Union sanctions list published in July has an empty annex for more countries, and Kyrgyzstan could be its first entry. When authorities disrupted the Russian crypto exchange Garantex in March 2025, its employees set up Grinex, an exchange registered in Kyrgyzstan, and moved customer deposits there, according to the US Treasury. British sanctions officials later traced substantial transfers between Grinex and licensed international exchanges.

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That episode may help explain why EU brokers may soon need to check where an exchange is based before placing a trade. In July, the EU gave itself the power to bar its operators from dealing, directly or indirectly, with crypto providers established in a country that systematically and persistently fails to prevent sanctions evasion through crypto services. As of Nov. 26, the proposal still needed unanimous approval from the EU’s 27 member states.