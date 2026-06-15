How Eating Disorders Convince People to Delay Recovery

Recovery from an eating disorder isn’t a single leap but a series of uncertain steps, often started before you feel truly ready.

Eating disorders tend to become more disruptive when left untreated over time. Progress in eating disorder recovery often starts before a patient is fully certain about the process.recovery as something they will begin once they feel fully ready, after the semester ends, work calms down, or life becomes less complicated.

They often believe there will eventually be a better time to address the eating disorder, one that feels less disruptive, less emotionally overwhelming, or less inconvenient. But eating disorders rarely work that way because the illness itself often convinces people that delaying recovery is responsible, practical, or temporary.

At the same time, part of the disorder may still feel comforting, protective, or difficult to let go of, leading people to believe they can hold onto parts of it while still moving toward health. This is one of the hardest realities about eating disorders: The illness often shapes the belief that now is not the right time to recover. Many people think they need to feel completely motivated before starting treatment, but readiness is often misunderstood.

You do not have to want recovery more than the eating disorder before you begin, because many people enter treatment feeling scared, uncertain, resistant, or deeply ambivalent. They mayThat ambivalence is not a sign to wait, because it is often part of the illness itself. If people only pursued recovery once they felt completely ready, many would never begin, and many people who eventually recover look back and realize they started long before they felt fully certain.

A common belief is that the eating disorder can be managed until life slows down. Students may avoid higher levels of care to avoid disrupting school; professionals may fear stepping away from work; athletes may worry about losing momentum; and parents may feel guilty about prioritizing treatment. But eating disorders are progressive illnesses that tend to become more consuming over time, not less. What many people do not recognize is that delaying treatment often creates far greater disruption later.

I have seen people try to push through until their body or mind could no longer sustain it, resulting in emergency medical issues,The interruption they feared eventually happened anyway, often in a far more painful way than if treatment had been pursued earlier. Many people postpone recovery because they are trying to preserve their current life, but untreated eating disorders often shrink life over time, physically, emotionally, socially, and cognitively.to take the next step, stop being afraid, or know exactly who you are without the eating disorder before beginning treatment.

Sometimes recovery starts with something much smaller, such as allowing the possibility that waiting may not actually protect your future in the way the disorder promises it will. There may never be a perfectly convenient moment to seek help. Recovery rarely begins with certainty. More often, it begins with a willingness to question what the eating disorder has told you about safety, control, and what is possible for your life.

If treatment feels disruptive, it is worth asking what the eating disorder is already disrupting. Your health, relationships, opportunities, and peace of mind matter. Your life is worth making room for, and worth getting help for, even before you feel completely ready. Carolyn Karoll, LCSW-C, CEDS-S,Self Tests are all about you.

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