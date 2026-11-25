President Donald Trump’s approval has fallen in recent months amid the unpopular Iran war and voter frustration over the economy.

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has slipped in the three weeks since the midterm elections, when negative views toward his administration fueled a blue tsunami that allowed Democrats to claim control of the House of Representatives and Senate.

Trump’s approval rating stood at -21.7 points on Tuesday in RealClearPolitics’ aggregate of recent polling, with an average of 37.9 percent approving and 59.6 percent disapproving of the president’s job performance. That’s a slight decline from November 5, when his net approval was -20 points, with 59.1 percent disapproving and 39.1 percent approving of Trump.

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His approval has fallen in recent months amid the unpopular Iran war and voter frustration over the economy, creating difficult headwinds for the GOP as they sought to defend their congressional majorities. In the end, Democrats are set to hold 56 seats in the Senate and either 259 or 260 seats in the House when the 120th Congress begins on January 3, the largest majorities that either major party has seen in years, a feat many analysts said is tied closely to views of the president.

The results delivered a “blow” to Trump’s reputation as a winner, Grant Davis Reeher, professor of political science at Syracuse University, told Newsweek. That was especially true as states like Texas that regularly vote Republican instead elected Democrats this year, he said.

“His approval rating was already extremely low, and there does not appear to be any significant additional effect from the mid-terms themselves,” Reeher said. It’s generally hard for presidents to improve their approval rating in the last two years of office, he said.

“But Trump has the relative advantage of having an extremely low rating already, so there’s probably room for improvement, especially if some of the most unpopular policies can be walked back, and there is progress on the economy,” he said. Newsweek reached out to the White House for comment via email on Tuesday. Donald Trump Approval Rating: What Latest Polls Show The latest polling data from YouGov and The Economist found that Trump’s approval has fallen since the midterms.

The latest poll published on Tuesday gave Trump a -30 net approval rating, 33 percent approving and 63 percent disapproving, among 1,623 adults surveyed November 20-23. For comparison, a YouGov poll of 3,166 adults November 4-6 showed his approval rating at -26 points, 36 percent approving and 62 percent disapproving.

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His approval rating has held steady in Morning Consult polling data, which this week showed it at -17, 40 percent approving and 57 percent disapproving, roughly where it was in the November 6-8 survey. An Echelon Insights poll published last week showed Trump’s approval rating at -27 points, 26 percent approving and 63 percent disapproving. It surveyed 1,027 registered voters November 12-16, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.

What Trump’s Approval Rating Means for Republicans’ Future Republicans will be the minority in both chambers of Congress, and Democrats will be able to block major parts of Trump’s agenda over the next two years. For Republicans, talk about 2028 has already begun. Members of the administration, such as Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have been floated as potential presidential candidates.

But some Republicans have expressed support for looking at candidates who aren’t tied to the administration, such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Trump, over the years, has reshaped the Republican Party to fit into his brand of politics. Most elected members of Congress have cast themselves as key allies who have supported his agenda, an issue that could become a challenge for them in the future, Reeher said.

Many Republicans will want to distance themselves from Trump, but others already have a record of supporting him that will be “hard to get people to look past,” Reeher said.

“Some are in better situations to distance than others. But someone of note will also definitely try to occupy Trump’s lane in the primaries, even if they soften the rhetoric a bit. ” Representative Ryan Zinke, a Montana Republican, told NewsNation that some Republicans have started to talk about post-Trump.

“They’re moving on, but no doubt the president took a little pain off of them,” he told the outlet. What Trump Has Said About His Approval Rating Trump has criticized polls showing that his approval rating has fallen. On August 30, he hit back at polls in a post on Truth Social.

“THE FAKE POLLS USED BY OUR CROOKED MEDIA ARE OUT OF CONTROL, AND SOMETHING MUST BE DONE ABOUT IT. FCC TO THE RESCUE! President DJT,” he wrote. On August 24, he wrote that Democrats are “going CRAZY with Fake Polls.

” “They’re putting them out at levels never seen before," he said.

"They’re called, ‘Demoralization Operations,’ where they try to demoralize Republicans so that they don’t go out and vote — But the actual Polls are tremendous, and the Spirit in our Country has never been higher. ” What Happens Next Trump’s approval rating will continue to be closely watched leading to the 2028 elections, as it could play a part in how Republicans are more broadly seen amid the Democrats' push to flip the Oval Office.

Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Jason Lemon and Dave Siminoff. , when negative views toward his administration fueled a blue tsunami that allowed Democrats to claim control of the House of Representatives and Senate. That’s a slight decline from November 5, when his net approval was -20 points, with 59.1 percent disapproving and 39.1 percent approving of Trump.

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His approval has fallen in recent months amid the unpopular Iran war and voter frustration over the economy, creating difficult headwinds for the GOP as they sought to defend their congressional majorities. In the end, Democrats are set to hold 56 seats in the Senate and either 259 or 260 seats in the House when the 120th Congress begins on January 3, the largest majorities that either major party has seen in years, a feat many analysts said is tiedThe results delivered a “blow” to Trump’s reputation as a winner, Grant Davis Reeher, professor of political science at Syracuse University, toldThat was especially true as states like Texas that regularly vote Republican instead elected Democrats this year, he said.

“His approval rating was already extremely low, and there does not appear to be any significant additional effect from the mid-terms themselves,” Reeher said. It’s generally hard for presidents to improve their approval rating in the last two years of office, he said.

“But Trump has the relative advantage of having an extremely low rating already, so there’s probably room for improvement, especially if some of the most unpopular policies can be walked back, and there is progress on the economy,” he said. The latest polling data from YouGov and The Economist found that Trump’s approval has fallen since the midterms.

The latest poll published on Tuesday gave Trump a -30 net approval rating, 33 percent approving and 63 percent disapproving, among 1,623 adults surveyed November 20-23. For comparison, a YouGov poll of 3,166 adults November 4-6 showed his approval rating at -26 points, 36 percent approving and 62 percent disapproving.

His approval rating has held steady in Morning Consult polling data, which this week showed it at -17, 40 percent approving and 57 percent disapproving, roughly where it was in the November 6-8 survey.showed Trump’s approval rating at -27 points, 26 percent approving and 63 percent disapproving. It surveyed 1,027 registered voters November 12-16, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.

Republicans will be the minority in both chambers of Congress, and Democrats will be able to block major parts of Trump’s agenda over the next two years. For Republicans, talk about 2028 has already begun. Members of the administration, such as Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have been floated as potential presidential candidates. But some Republicans have expressed support for looking at candidates who aren’t tied to the administration, such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Trump, over the years, has reshaped the Republican Party to fit into his brand of politics. Most elected members of Congress have cast themselves as key allies who have supported his agenda, an issue that could become a challenge for them in the future, Reeher said. Many Republicans will want to distance themselves from Trump, but others already have a record of supporting him that will be “hard to get people to look past,” Reeher said.

“Some are in better situations to distance than others. But someone of note will also definitely try to occupy Trump’s lane in the primaries, even if they soften the rhetoric a bit. ” Representative Ryan Zinke, a Montana Republican, told NewsNation that some Republicans have started to talk about post-Trump.criticized polls showing that his approval rating has fallen “THE FAKE POLLS USED BY OUR CROOKED MEDIA ARE OUT OF CONTROL, AND SOMETHING MUST BE DONE ABOUT IT.

FCC TO THE RESCUE! President DJT,” he wrote.

“They’re putting them out at levels never seen before," he said. "They’re called, ‘Demoralization Operations,’ where they try to demoralize Republicans so that they don’t go out and vote — But the actual Polls are tremendous, and the Spirit in our Country has never been higher.

”Trump’s approval rating will continue to be closely watched leading to the 2028 elections, as it could play a part in how Republicans are more broadly seen amid the Democrats' push to flip the Oval Office.