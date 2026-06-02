How DOGE cuts devastated an HIV/AIDS organization in Mozambique : Consider This from NPR

DOGE cuts, global confusion and the devastating effect on an HIV/AIDS organization in Mozambique.Mozambique has the second-largest AIDS epidemic in the world. And Gaza province is the hardest hit spot in the country. NPR's Juana Summers recently traveled there to see how the Trump administration’s cuts left aid organizations scrambling.

DOGE cuts, global confusion and the devastating effect on an HIV/AIDS organization in Mozambique. Mozambique has the second-largest AIDS epidemic in the world. And Gaza province is the hardest hit spot in the country.

NPR's Juana Summers recently traveled there to see how the Trump administration’s cuts left aid organizations scrambling.iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/nx-s1-5844294/nx-s1-mx-5844294-1" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, accompanied by U.S. President Donald Trump , his son X Musk, and White House staff secretary Will Scharf , speaks during an executive order signing in the Oval Office at the White House on February 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is to sign an executive order implementing the Department of Government Efficiency's "workforce optimization initiative," which, according to Trump, will encourage agencies to limit hiring and reduce the size of the federal government.

Mozambique has the second-largest AIDS epidemic in the world. And Gaza province is the hardest hit spot in the country. NPR's Juana Summers recently traveled there to see how the Trump administration’s cuts left aid organizations scrambling.





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