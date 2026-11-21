iCloud Private relay has several limitations compared to a VPN, such as not offering location switching and only encrypting Safari traffic.

, alongside extra storage and other features like Hide My Email. At first glance, iCloud Private Relay looks like an Apple VPN, as it hides your IP address from the websites you visit to keep your browsing data private.

But Private Relay doesn't offer the same level of protection as a VPN; it doesn't encrypt everything and, more importantly, only works in Safari. , then you might as well use it — at least, if you use Safari — but you may still want a VPN if you're really concerned about your privacy. To use Private Relay, open theThink of iCloud Private Relay as two separate layers that protect your web browsing.

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Apple runs the first layer and sees your original IP address, but not the website you're visiting. A partner like Cloudflare or Akamai operates the second layer and connects you to the website without knowing where the request came from. Neither Apple nor the partner has the full picture of your browsing history, making it much harder for websites to track you across the web.

Private Relay's major limitations are that it only works with Safari and app traffic sent over unencrypted HTTP. Everything else bypasses Private Relay, including browsing activity from other web browsers and apps. Private Relay isn't untraceable either, since websites get an IP address that corresponds to your general region, with no way to choose a different location to bypass geo-blocking. , since the request is made outside the browser.

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Apple was investigating the issue as of August 2026, and it's something to keep in mind if you're especially privacy-conscious. iCloud Private Relay also isn't available worldwide and doesn't work in countries like China, Russia and Saudi Arabia. That makes it less than ideal if you plan to protect your browsing history while traveling. Even if you can use Private Relay, you may still encounter some website compatibility issues with it enabled. , regardless of the app or browser.

You can also set it up on other devices, such as a Windows computer or an Android phone. Some VPNs can even be set up directly on your router, so that they protect your entire connection. They also let youwhenever you want to bypass geo-fenced content. It's usually the easiest way to access a streaming catalog from another country or download something that isn't available in your region.

You will have to trust the VPN provider, though. All your traffic goes through that one company, so choosing an unknown VPN service could make your data even more vulnerable. If you're looking for a good VPN to use on your iPhone,You can also use both iCloud Private Relay and a VPN at the same time.

Keep Private Relay turned on when browsing with Safari, then switch to a VPN when you use other apps, browse on public Wi-Fi or are in a country where Private Relay doesn't work.