Your phone can be turned into something of a metal detector, but don't expect the range of a dedicated machine.

For many of us, metal detectors are gadgets relegated to one-off TV and movie plots, tools that we once thought would play a larger role in our adult lives.

However, trawling beaches looking for little metal odds and ends is a hobby with a small but fervent participant base — and it can be brought to your own hands right now. Indeed,If you fancy yourself a bit of a, you may not have to invest in a big-ticket machine to dip your toes into the hobby.

Also read Maine parents sue town over autistic daughter's metal rooster statues

Your phone can detect some bits of metal with the help of any number of apps, but there are also some that promise impossible results, and it's important to avoid the platforms that are attempting to pull a fast one on you. If you understand the capabilities of your phone as it pertains to metal detecting, you can appropriately set your expectations when eyeing up one of these apps and avoid any misleading claims.

Since the late 2000s and the advent of the iPhone 3GS, magnetometers have been standard tech for smartphones. Magnetometers, broadly, are used to take measurements from Earth's magnetic field, and they mainly exist in your phone to power its compass. Metal detector apps essentially instruct your smartphone to read that magnetic-field measurement and ping when certain metals enter its range.

Advertisement

Of course, your phone won't be able to pick up just any metal, and the range of materials it can actually read is a far cry from a full metal detector. Your phone will only be able to pick up ferromagnetic metals — such as iron, steel, nickel and cobalt — whereas most commercial metal detectors will have access to a far broader range.

This is because regular metal detectors work by generating an electromagnetic field that picks up metals that can conduct electricity, rather than just those that are ferromagnetic.uncovering multibillion dollar treasures with just your phone. Since your smartphone will only be in the business of scanning for ferrous metals, any app promising you gold, silver or high-end jewelry is yanking your chain.

If anything, metal detector apps are best for finding lost bits and pieces, like a screw, blade or a nail that you've dropped and can't find. As there are plenty of free metal detector apps on both Android and iOS, it's probably not worth wasting your time on any that require an upfront cost. All of these apps will be using that magnetometer technology, so the service should be generally the same across the board.

Just be sure to vet the reviews of any app you want to go with, and you should be able to get a quick and easy taste of metal detecting.