Through data breaches and web scraping, scammers can easily get your email address. Here's how it happens and what to do if you fear your email is compromised.

who want to use it to steal from you and others. That trade-off is usually one we all have to get used to, but sometimes it feels like it's an unfair game, and precisely how scammers actually get access to your email still seems like it's shrouded in mystery for some.

When a scammer does have your email address, they unfortunately have a staggeringly wide range of options and potential uses for it. If you notice that you're starting to get a lot of spam and phishing emailslooking for money, it's likely that a scammer does have your email address. It can be scary and make you feel helpless, but defending yourself against scammers and people attempting to steal your information through your email is most certainly doable.

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As sad as it may sound, scammers actually have a ton of ways to get your email address, and one of the most surefire ways they can get yours is through. Any time you sign up for some sort of online service, you're giving them your email and are then at the mercy of their security systems.