These alternatives to traditional heating methods are rapidly growing in popularity

As the days get shorter and the air gets colder, more homes are turning on heat pumps to stay cozy. The devices, which run on electricity to transfer heat into or out of a house, are increasingly replacing gas furnaces across the U.S. But what are heat pumps, and how do they work?

Heat pumps can take even supercold outside air and, using an even colder liquid refrigerant, set off a reaction that turns the refrigerant into hot, compressed gas and pumps warm air in. They do the reverse during the summer, pumping warm air out. Heat pumps have been used in the U.S. for decades in more moderate climates, and improved technologies allow the systems to work even in freezing temperatures.

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Though these appliances can be expensive to install without existing infrastructure, especially if a house already has a different system, they’re often more efficient than traditional furnaces. Because of the cost savings over time and the environmental benefits, it’s likely heat pump adoption will continue to rise, says Narasimha Rao, a professor of energy systems at Yale University.

“I do think that the up-front cost and timing are still going to be barriers,” he says. “But the prevailing awareness and sensitivity to gas prices will move us toward increasing adoption. ”. By purchasing a subscription you are helping to ensure the future of impactful stories about the discoveries and ideas shaping our world today.

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Heat pumps come in various forms. Some pull heat from the air , and others connect to heat in the ground or water . Ducted heat pumps connect to existing ductwork in a house, which can make installation more difficult and expensive, whereas mini-splits, like the one shown here, are connected to specific rooms and don’t need compatible ductwork in order to function.1.

The heating mode for an air-source minisplit plump kicks into action when a sensor in the room detects temperatures below the thermostat setting. 2. A fan draws air from outside and passes it over a coil carrying liquid refrigerant. For this system to work, the refrigerant must be cooler than the air, so the unit may use pressure to control its temperature.

A challenge launched by the Department of Energy in 2021 resulted in more heat pumps being functional in cold climates and below freezing temperatures. 3. The refrigerant's boiling point is very low, so as the external air warms it slightly, it boils and transitions into a gas.5. The hot gas is pumped into the internal coil unit, where it releases heat. A blower pushes the warmed air around the coil into the room.

As the hot air leaves the unit, the refrigerant cools and transitions back into a liquid.6. The liquid refrigerant is funneled back outside and through an expansion valve. As the pressure is released, the refrigerant cools further, and the whole process repeats until the room reaches the desired temperature. Heat pump shipments in the U.S. jumped past those of gas furnaces in 2022.

Federal tax credits from 2023 through 2025 sweetened the deal and helped people cover the systems’ up-front installation costs. But demand isn’t driven only by incentives. Although the tax credits ceased in 2026, a Building Decarbonization Coalition report indicates that this year had a strong start, with heat pump shipments exceeding those of fossil-fuel furnaces by 32 percent from January through March. That’s notable because heat pump orders are generally lower in the winter and higher in the summer.

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Jen Christiansen; Source: Monthly Shipments Report from Air Conditioning, Heating, & Refrigeration Institute, via RMI’s Heat Pump & Water Heater Market Tracker (Heat pumps are attractive because they use electricity—a cheaper and often cleaner source of energy than gas or oil. But the systems are still improving as researchers learn ways to make them safer and more appealing to consumers. In a typical heat pump cycle, the refrigerants never leave the unit.

But leaks of commonly used refrigerants, such as R-410A, have the potential to release greenhouse gases that are more potent than carbon dioxide. The industry is investigating alternative coolants that are safer for the environment. Engineers are exploring options to further improve the efficiency of heat pumps, including an approach for recovering, storing and making use of waste heat,Great science journalism requires human expertise, time, effort and creativity. And it costs money.

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