How Disney's Hexed Changed Its Lead From a Boy to a Girl - And Why It Matters

Disney's upcoming animated film Hexed has switched its protagonist from a boy to a girl, reflecting a strategic move based on recent box office trends where female-led stories outperform male-centric ones. The article explores the potential reasons and implications for Disney's future.

Disney has released the first trailer for its upcoming animated feature Hexed , and eagle-eyed viewers noticed a major shift from the original announcement. The film, which previously was described as following a young boy and his mother, now centers on a teenage girl named Billie voiced by Hailee Steinfeld.

The trailer showcases stunning animation and a vibrant world of witchcraft, with Billie discovering her magical powers. The change is significant as it aligns with recent box office trends that favor female-led animated stories over male-centric ones. This alteration has sparked discussions about Disney's strategic direction and its impact on audience engagement. The original plan for Hexed, unveiled at D23 last September, described a story about a boy and his mother.

However, the new trailer clearly presents Billie as the protagonist, with the mother-daughter relationship taking center stage. While the studio has not officially explained the reason for the gender swap, box office data from recent Disney and Pixar films suggests a pattern. Movies like Moana 2, Frozen II, and Encanto, which feature strong female leads, have grossed significantly higher than films like Elio, Luca, and Onward, which focus on young male characters.

Elio, for instance, earned only $152 million globally, while Moana 2 surpassed $1 billion. This disparity may have influenced Disney's decision to pivot Hexed's lead to a girl, making it more commercially viable. Critics argue that this move reflects a broader strategy within Disney to prioritize female-driven narratives, but it also raises concerns about neglecting young male audiences. Films like Ron's Gone Wrong and The Good Dinosaur also underperformed, suggesting a systemic issue with boy-centric animated stories.

However, some speculate that the change could have been a creative choice to better fit the story's themes of self-discovery and family bonds. Regardless, Disney will eventually need to find a way to engage young male viewers without sacrificing their newfound focus on diverse representation. With Hexed set for release in November 2026, it remains to be seen whether this strategic pivot pays off at the box office





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