How did these species survive mass extinction events? : Short Wave

Around 250 million years ago, one of Earth’s largest known volcanic events set off The Great Dying: the planet’s worst mass extinction event. The eruptions spewed large amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, temperatures rose globally and oxygen in the oceans dropped. And while the vast majority of species went extinct, some survived.

Around 250 million years ago, one of Earth’s largest known volcanic events set off The Great Dying: the planet’s worst mass extinction event. The eruptions spewed large amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, temperatures rose globally and oxygen in the oceans dropped.want to know why, because lessons about the survivors of The Great Dying could inform today’s scientists on how to curb extinctions today.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ atIllustration of Spiriferida brachiopod fossils. After the end-Permian mass extinction, the majority of brachiopods died out, while many bivalves survived. Around 250 million years ago, one of Earth's largest known volcanic events set off The Great Dying: the planet's worst mass extinction event.

Advertisement

The eruptions spewed large amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, temperatures rose globally and oxygen in the oceans dropped.want to know why. Lessons about the survivors of The Great Dying could inform today's scientists on how to curb extinctions today. Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at This episode was produced by Hannah Chinn, edited by Rebecca Ramirez and fact checked by Tyler Jones. The audio engineer was Jimmy Keeley.