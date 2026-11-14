How Did Daylight Saving Affect Your State’s Sunset? Old Farmer’s Almanac Has the Answer

Some states are luckier than others.

As we approach the winter solstice, the days are getting shorter and the evenings are becoming darker—a phenomenon that no one enjoys experiencing. Now thathas passed , the sun will set before 5:00 pm in many parts of the U.S.has released a state-by-state guide that details exactly what time the sun will set in your state.

If you’re curious why there’s so much variation throughout the U.S.—and when, exactly, your state will have its earliest sunset—here’s what to know. , while states in the south will benefit from light that sticks around for longer, says the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

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But the time zone your state is in also matters—some states that are farther south may stillTime zones also account for many of the differences across a single state; those in Oregon, for example, will experience sunsets between 4:30 and 5:00 pm at the far west, 4:00 and 4:30 pm in the middle, and 5:00 to 5:30 at the eastern border, as the latter follows an entirely different time zone. That’s a lot of sunsets in one day!

, much of the Northeast will see the sun set between 4:30 and 5:30 pm. Those in the lower Northeast will have a post-5:00 sunset, while those that are farther north—including New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts—will get their sunsets between 4:00 and 4:30. At the very top of the country, Maine is the only state that almost entirely sees the sun set between 3:30 and 4:00 pm.

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The West generally experiences sunsets between 4:00 and 5:00 pm, with states like Nevada and some parts of Utah enjoying a later sunset around 5:00 to 5:30. Upper parts of Idaho and eastern Washington will tie with Maine for the earliest possible sunset, between 3:30 and 4:00, leading up to the winter The Midwest can be quite varied, with the sun usually setting between 4:00 and 5:30 for Midwestern states.

Again, those at the upper half of the country—such as the Dakotas and Minnesota—will get an earlier sunset between 4:00 and 5:00, while most of those in Kansas and Oklahoma will see the sun set after 5:00 pm. Down South, you can generally expect the sun to set before 5:00 pm in states like Mississippi and Alabama. Florida and the Carolinas will see sunsets between 5:00 and 6:00 pm.