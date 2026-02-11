DeForest Buckner Returns to 49ers, Says Goal Is Super Bowl or Bust

DeForest Buckner was traded back to the San Francisco 49ers from the Indianapolis Colts for a 2027 fourth-round pick. He says the standard is Super Bowl or bust.

DeForest Buckner is back with the San Francisco 49ers after the team acquired him from the Indianapolis Colts for a 2027 fourth-round draft pick last Tuesday.

The 32-year-old defensive lineman said he fell to his knees and prayed when the trade went through. He will wear No. 99 again for Sunday's 1:25 p.m. kickoff against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium. Buckner made it clear that his goal is a championship. A big reason why I came back is because the standard is very high, he said.

Also read The 49ers Have Multiple Needs to Address Before the Trade Deadline

Buckner Demands Super Bowl Success

It is Super Bowl or bust. You do not want to be anywhere else. That is why you play the game, to form a legacy and to bring the organization back to the top, so that is why I came. Buckner spent his first four NFL seasons with the 49ers after being drafted No. 7 overall in 2016.

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He was traded to the Colts in March 2020 for a first-round pick that became Javon Kinlaw. In Indianapolis, he earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2020 and made three Pro Bowls, the most recent in 2023. He had four sacks and eight quarterback hits through seven games this season for the 2-6 Colts. Buckner said his 5 1/2-season stint with the Colts earned him enough goodwill to choose his destination.

When everything kind of unfolded, I made it pretty clear that I wanted to come here, Buckner said. I did not want to go anywhere else. He also praised the Colts organization for investing in him and said he gave that organization my heart and soul. The 49ers (6-1) are coming off their bye week, which followed their first loss of the season, 29-20 at Atlanta.

Injuries Hurt 49ers Defensive Front

Buckner bolsters a defensive front hit hard by September injuries that took out Nick Bosa (calf), Alfred Collins (knee), Sam Okuayinonu (foot), C.J. West (knee) and James Thompson Jr. Bosa has missed the past five games and his availability this week will be under scrutiny, as will that of wide receivers Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Mike Evans (Achilles) and Demarcus Robinson (ankle).

San Francisco has also lost defensive tackle depth, as two linemen were signed off their practice squad onto other teams' 53-man rosters: Kevin Givens (Indianapolis Colts, on Friday) and Naquon Jones (Houston Texans, on Monday). The 49ers re-signed wide receiver and special teams ace KhaDarel Hodge to the practice squad a month after releasing him. Hodge appeared on 48% of the 49ers special teams plays in their first three games.

He played 51 offensive snaps (30%) and turned his only target into an 18-yard catch in the home-opening win over Miami. A knee injury kept him out of Week 4 practices before his release. Buckner has maintained an offseason home in California. His wife, Ashlyn, is a Fresno native.

He has kept in contact over the years with several members of the 2019 49ers he now reunites with: Fred Warner, George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk, Nick Bosa, Dre Greenlaw and Deebo Samuel. Fred and I were just talking in the cafeteria about how we want to continue to be a team on the rise, which I really love, Buckner said.

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Buckner Views Return As Full Circle

This is the point in a season where some teams start falling off, and a select group continues to rise and get better each week, and that is what I am trying to do. Buckner said he watched the 49ers over the years and kept up with their games. He noted the winning football they play and said this is where he wanted to be. He described his return as life coming full circle.

He also said there is unfinished business after the 49ers returned to the Super Bowl in 2023 and came up short. We definitely talked about it, he said. Me coming back and everything like that, it is great, a little nostalgic and things like that, but there is still a job to do. Teammates welcomed Buckner back.

Defensive lineman Keion White said Kris Kocurek talks all the time about Buckner's really high energy level. He is a good addition to the room and someone who knows the standard, White said. Defensive lineman Mykel Williams added: Great addition. I am super excited to learn from him and have him in the building with all his expertise.

Teammates Welcome Buckner Back To Team

Rookie defensive tackle Gracen Halton was caught off-guard by Buckner's 6-foot-7, 295-pound frame when they first met four years ago at Oklahoma. I did not realize he is as big as he is until I saw him in person. Man, he is a big dude, Halton said. The 49ers have won following their regular-season bye for four straight years.

Since 2017, coach Kyle Shanahan's teams are 5-5 entering the bye week and 6-3 emerging from bye weeks, with those six wins coming over the past seven seasons. General manager John Lynch continues to work the phones to further bolster the roster ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline. Buckner said he was already back into his routines, catching up with Warner over coffee Monday morning. He is a Niner again, and he said everything happens for a reason.