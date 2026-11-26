Truth is, most people in the football world don't get a normal holiday season, and that includes Thanksgiving. Family, food and football don't always apply to t

Truth is, most people in the football world don't get a normal holiday season, and that includes Thanksgiving. Family, food and football don't always apply to the people actually playing the games.

A turkey hangover and shoulder pads don't exactly mix.come to Autzen Stadium. If the Ducks beat No. 24 Washington, they make the Big Ten title game in every scenario but one. The only way they miss is if Indiana and UCLA both lose and Iowa wins. For Lanning and the Ducks, the holiday doesn't change much in terms of schedule and game-week preparation.

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Asked what Thanksgiving looks like for him, and whether it means balancing work with actually sitting around the table, Lanning said the Ducks' routine already fits the holiday.