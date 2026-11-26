Chronic kidney disease affects 7 million Britons, with 1 million undiagnosed. Experts warn that excessive spinach consumption, high protein intake, and stacked supplements accelerate kidney damage and stone formation.

Chronic kidney disease is quietly spreading across the United Kingdom, described by medical specialists as a slow-moving tidal wave that threatens to engulf the National Health Service. This progressive condition, which causes kidneys to gradually lose their ability to function, currently impacts more than 7 million Britons and is responsible for 45,000 deaths annually.

Hidden Triggers of Kidney Disease

Most individuals with this condition experience no symptoms until their kidneys are near total failure, at which point treatment options are severely limited. Consequently, at least 1 million people are believed to be living with the disease without knowing it. The scale of the issue is expanding rapidly, with the number of diagnosed cases projected to increase by 400,000 over the next decade. Experts now warn that seemingly harmless daily habits are inadvertently putting kidneys at risk.

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Spinach Oxalates and Stone Formation

Dr Kristin Veighey, a kidney expert at the University of Southampton, identifies popular health routines as significant contributors to kidney damage. Homemade smoothies packed with spinach are often viewed as a healthy way to boost vitamin and fibre intake, but excessive consumption of leafy greens can lead to kidney stones. Dr Veighey explains that spinach contains high levels of oxalate, a compound also found in beet greens, Swiss chard, and rhubarb.

Oxalate binds with calcium in the urine to form microscopic crystals that can develop into kidney stones. While small stones may be asymptomatic, larger ones can block the urinary tract and cause severe pain. Spinach is one of the richest dietary sources of oxalates, meaning those who regularly consume large amounts through juices or smoothies may be unknowingly increasing their risk. For individuals prone to stones, keeping intake below one cup of raw spinach is commonly recommended.

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Protein Diets Strain Kidney Filters

Trendy high-protein diets may also force the kidneys to work too hard, contributing to the risk of disease. The NHS states that the average sedentary adult requires roughly 0.75g of protein per kilogram of body weight each day, which equates to around 45g for women and 55g for men. While high protein intake is generally safe for those with healthy kidneys, it can hasten disease progression in individuals with existing kidney weakness.

Researchers believe that large amounts of protein increase the kidneys' workload, forcing them to filter blood at a faster rate known as hyperfiltration. Dr Veighey notes that excessive protein in the urine, particularly alongside high blood pressure or diabetes, damages the filters in the kidneys and causes inflammation and scarring. This damage is irreversible, and she has observed progressive kidney disease in strength trainers who take excessive protein supplements.

Dangers of Stacking Supplements

Consumers are also advised to be careful when stacking supplements, as multiple overlapping doses can strain the kidneys. More than 70 per cent of adults in the UK regularly take dietary supplements, according to research by Which?. A daily multivitamin often combines multiple vitamins with minerals such as calcium, magnesium, iron, zinc, and selenium into a single dose, potentially leading to excessive intake.

Experts suggest that rotating spinach with lower-oxalate greens like kale or lettuce can mitigate risk. Additionally, eating calcium products such as milk, yogurt, and cheese with oxalate-rich foods can help prevent stones by binding oxalate in the gut, allowing it to pass out in stool rather than reaching the kidneys. Dr Veighey recommends simple swaps to rely on a mix of wholefood protein sources, including meat, fish, eggs, and dairy, alongside plant-based proteins like beans, lentils, and nuts, to reduce the burden on kidney function.