Studies from Circana and Deluxe Corp. reveal how consumers plan to make the most out of the holiday shopping season despite financial stressors.

A new study from data analytics firm Circana found that 43 percent of consumers expect to do most of theirwill likely be the busiest, with 24 percent of consumers saying they expect to do the largest share of their holiday shopping on that day, according to Circana’s annual Holiday Purchase Intentions study.

Thanksgiving Weekend Spending Projected to Hit $124B Amid Staffing and Scam Risks“Consumers have entered the holiday season with a plan, and they appear to be sticking to it,” said Kiara Barrett, head of global thought leadership at Circana. Apparel and beauty purchases typically increase in the final two weeks before Christmas, Deluxe Corp. said, based on an analysis of credit card transactions processed across thousands of small and medium-sized retailers over the past few years.

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Last year, Deluxe said apparel and accessories posted the largest increase among the categories, with average transactions per merchant increasing 20 percent during Christmas week compared with Thanksgiving week. Beauty services, on the other hand, saw an 18 percent increase in average interactions per merchant during the same comparative periods, while sporting goods merchants saw 18.9 percent more payment volume per merchant.

To understand these patterns, the financial technology firm analyzed credit card transactions processed across approximately 50,000 small and medium-sized retailers from 2022 to 2025.

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“Understanding how and when consumers spend empowers businesses to make better decisions about staffing, inventory, and marketing, and we’re in a great position to help small- and medium-sized businesses interpret the data Deluxe has accumulated,” said Kevin Jones, president of Deluxe Merchant Services. Transactions increased across all retail categories analyzed.

However, growth slowed substantially over the four years, as consumers tighten their wallets to cope with In 2022, the average transactions per merchant were 17 percent higher during the peak Christmas shopping week than Thanksgiving week. The gap narrowed to 16 percent in 2023 and just one percent in 2024, before widening to four percent in 2025. India aims for $100 billion in textile and apparel exports by fiscal 2031.