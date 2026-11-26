Rain and gusty winds could create challenging conditions for the Bills-Chiefs Thanksgiving game. See how the weather could affect play.

moving through Western New York is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds Thursday night, with conditions deteriorating ahead of the 8:20 p.m. kickoff, according to AccuWeather.

“A gust at the wrong moment can push a field goal wide or send a deep pass off target. With rain, a slick football can make even a routine catch or handoff harder to secure,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys said. AccuWeather forecasts a 90% chance of rain Thursday around Highmark Stadium, with east-northeast winds around 18 mph and gusts as high as 37 mph. Thursday night, periods of rain and winds around 20 mph are expected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest forecast favors rain rather than significant snow around the stadium, with temperatures expected to remain above freezing. Wind could complicate field-goal attempts and longer passes, while rain could make the football more difficult to handle, according to Roys. The weather could also provide an early test for Buffalo's new Highmark Stadium, which opened for the 2026 season. Although a canopy covers much of the seating area, the playing field remains exposed to the elements, according to AccuWeather.