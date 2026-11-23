Cory Booker knows he has a credibility problem after his first presidential bid fell flat in 2020. But as he prepares for another run at the White House in the wake of the midterms’ blue wave, the Democratic senator believes he can change the narrative.

Charleston, South Carolina — Cory Booker knows he has a 2028 credibility problem. This weekend marked Booker’s fourth trip this year to the Democrats’ first presidential primary state, his name recognition high enough that he was a clue in the New York Times crossword puzzle the morning he got on the plane to South Carolina.

And still, it’s hard to find a political insider, or even a person among those who showed up to Booker’s events this past weekend, who believe he can break his 2% polling high water mark from the last time he tried running for president in 2019 — or who would want him to. Simultaneously a ravenous political animal and an exposed nerve who tears up when talking about love, a man who could be overwhelmed by the curved marble memorial to the victims of the White supremacist shooting at the Mother Emanuel church but also raves about the sci-fi series “Dragon Crawler Carl,” Booker has been waiting for American politics to want him.

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He thinks maybe, with how the midterms went, that’s happened.

“There’s a lot of people who ran for president once and didn’t win … I could go through all the people that ran and won who lost before,” Booker told CNN backstage before his keynote remarks at the Charleston NAACP’s Freedom Fund gala. “That’s not material.

I think this is a special moment in American politics, and I really have this faith that our party is going to find a generational leader that’s going to be more than just a politician, but is actually going to be a leader of a new zeitgeist for our country. ” The difference this time isn’t him. Asked how he’s changed over the years since his last run, Booker talked at length about being “a better version of myself.

” “I love what Muhammad Ali says—if you haven’t changed for 10 years, you’ve wasted 10 years. So, look, I’ve grown a lot. I’ve learned how to get things done in Washington in terrible times, and to deliver results,” Booker said.

“As we all when we grow, we grow wiser, we go smarter, we grow, in my case, stronger and just a lot more knowledgeable about the work. ” What’s new is the $23 million he already has in the bank, just a few million less than he raised over his whole, constantly on the brink of bankruptcy, 2020 campaign.

And it’s being one of just a few Black politicians considering running when the primary electorate of the first nominating state is majority Black, while he’s quietly tended networks in Nevada and New Hampshire, the next two states with 2028 primaries, as well as in other pockets of the country where he’s been raising money and making new connections without much notice. Related card Meet the 2028 Potential Presidential Contenders Some close to the New Jersey senator have cautioned him not to run in 2028, voicing their own skepticism that this will go any better than last time, that he can make voters hear him as a presidential contender and not just a motivational speaker.

Others are fully on board in seeing a path, though some acknowledge this can get mixed up with both his contagious enthusiasm and not wanting to break the heart of a man who feels so hard. Booker says he sees a moment of renewal and realignment for his country and his party, like coming out of the Great Depression into the New Deal, and he’s preparing to run. A crowded field in the making U.S. Sens.

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Cory Booker and Kamala Harris attend a Judiciary Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on June 16, 2020. That preparation no longer includes waiting on or deferring to Kamala Harris. Before the surprise circumstances of her 2024 run, Booker had privately conceded, according to people who relayed the conversations to CNN at the time, that for personal and political reasons he could not run against the first Black woman to be vice president.

“If I choose to run, it is not dependent on any other candidate’s decision — it is because I believe that right now, I have the message, the vision, and the spirit that I think the country really needs,” Booker said. Same goes for Georgia Sen.

Raphael Warnock, a friend of his who is seen by many as occupying similar space: Black male senators of roughly the same age whose speeches were scheduled back-to-back at the big Democratic gathering in Denver earlier this month as they both addressed the party’s “moral moment” for Democrats with high-reaching political sermons. Warnock told CNN on his own speculation-stoking trip to New Hampshire in October that he’s also considering a 2028 run.

“I love Raphael Warnock, love him,” Booker said, “and I think if he chose to run and I chose to run, that is a great thing for America. ” At Mother Emanuel, Booker joked to senior pastor Reverend Dr. Eric Manning that there were about to be about 28 presidential candidates showing up asking for tours like the one he was getting.

Afterward, Manning told CNN that he remembered when Booker had last come, in August 2019 after the mass shooting in El Paso, to speak from the pulpit about a country that needed healing from its racial divisions. Standing on the edge of the patch of grass the church will soon turn into a Survivors Garden, Manning said he won’t pick a favorite for 2028, but clearly admired the senator to whom he’d just given his own “9” pin honoring the shooting victims off his lapel.

“Realistically, sometimes having someone who was familiar and who has gone through the process before can be a good thing, right? ” Manning asked. Jim Demers, a longtime New Hampshire political hand who advised Booker in 2020 and has kept consulting with him, said the senator has a lot of friends and residual supporters from the last run.

“He learned a lot from his previous campaign, most notably the need to build a financial war chest, which he has done,” Demers said. “There is no doubt in my mind that the expanded early primary calendar will develop a ticket that looks like America, with diversity being paramount. ” Years of political limbo Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton listens to Sen.

Cory Booker during a Breaking Down Barriers Town Hall at the Cumberland United Methodist in Florence, South Carolina, on February 25, 2016. Booker’s political appeal is enough that both Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton considered him for a running mate in 2016 — so close to being picked that Clinton’s campaign printed a few mock-up signs with his name, multiple people involved confirm.

In 2020, several who were in the conversations described meetings with Mike Bloomberg’s team over the few short months of his candidacy and Booker was later expected to be on Joe Biden’s short list before the candidate announced he was set on having a woman on the ticket. Instead, Booker spent the last few years in a political limbo: making national news when he gave a record-breaking 25-hour floor speech last spring on what he called “the moral crisis” reverberating through President Donald Trump’s policies and grabbing attention every time he’s walked out of a committee hearing in protest or lit up a Trump administration witness.

But that energy never rolled into the kind of, “He should run” buzz online or among the grassroots that erupted around Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff or Michigan Sen. elect Abdul El-Sayed, despite all the selfie videos he takes, like with the police escort that met him at the airport on Friday or the people who called out to him as he walked by. .

Nonetheless, the money he’s raised is more than just the big number itself: Governors, of which there are expected to be several in the 2028 race, would face restrictions on how much they could transfer from state campaign accounts into a presidential run. In a primary contest that will soon be moving very quickly, that’s a head start with the potential to matter, especially if, as in the 2020 race, qualifying for debates is based on criteria like the number of donors and polling that is often influenced by the name recognition TV ads can buy.

Booker brought up Tom Steyer, the billionaire who spent over $300 million in 2020 to come in third in South Carolina in a campaign most remembered for when he danced to “Back That Azz Up” on stage at a rally. The difference between then and now, he argued, is “We never got the chance to bring our message and amplify our message in ways that we wanted to. ” Starting off on strong financial footing for 2028 could change that.

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A Booker aide pointed to other strengths: a travel schedule in 2026 which included a total of 16 events in South Carolina and Nevada, plus his trips to New Hampshire, Michigan and New Mexico, which happened to be within a day of when the state was officially added to the early primary roster. And he purposefully added stops in the South this year, with an eye toward how many will have primaries on Super Tuesday.

“In the states he visited,” the aide noted to CNN, “Booker and aides also connected with past supporters and staff and engaged with potential staff for a presidential campaign. ” His team has also been tracking almost two billion views on social media in 2026, which by their figuring puts him ahead of any of the possible competition. State Rep.

John King, who was one of the few elected officials in South Carolina to endorse Booker in 2020, said seeing Booker on Saturday night in Columbia at a dinner honoring the state’s Black legislators reaffirmed a sense of the senator’s caring that King said no other presidential candidate can match. He said the question now is if Booker can use his spot in the Senate to be part of delivering real results.

“We want to talk about love and hope, but that goes out the window if these people don’t have food on their table or they can’t have a livable wage,” King told CNN after the dinner. “They’re wanting that love and hope to be put in action. ” An uncertain reception Democratic Sen. Cory Booker orders from a vegan food truck in Charleston, South Carolina, on November 20, 2026.

The mood at the Odyssey Bottle Shop in the James Island section of town was upbeat. Instead of building up the event by turning to an old email list or asking the South Carolina Democratic Party to help, Booker’s team turned to one local backer to spread by word of mouth and forward her own emails.

Over 75 people showed, young and old, Black and White, among them a newly elected member of the county council as well as a woman with a tote bag from the Greenlight Bookstore in Brooklyn now adorned with a more local “Gullah” pin. One woman said she came because she’s liked Booker since she lived in New Jersey, but crinkled her nose at the thought of another presidential run since “he’s too established.

” Barbara Costa, a 70-year-old retired teacher, came with a vintage Booker 2020 hand fan to hold up for her selfie with him, telling CNN afterward that she likes him because of the 25-hour speech, the number of times he’s been to South Carolina and that “people are so tired of the hatefulness,” but wasn’t ready to fully commit. He’s talking to the right “vibe,” said Alissa McGuire, a 43-year-old who works in drug development and lives across the street from the bar.

Asked if she thinks he could be the party’s next nominee, she said she hoped so but wasn’t sure. After ordering the Buffet Crunchwrap from the vegan food truck pulled up right outside the bar, politics’ most prominent abstainer from animal products drove 10 minutes down the road to the NAACP gala.

Introduced by former state senator Marlon Kimpson as a man who “has lived his creed” and been “the vanguard of justice” in Washington, Booker spent 20 minutes speaking without notes, weaving the stories of local Black heroes Robert Smalls and Denmark Vesey into a longer history of the civil rights struggle he says is now about “redeeming the dream. ” Bursts of impromptu applause broke out.

The workers at the event themselves stopped to listen, including those in the fluorescent vests there for dumpster duty. Robert Beatty, a 75-year-old lawyer and local online news publisher in a bright red ascot who recently moved to Charleston from Florida, grabbed Booker after the speech, holding him tight as he told the senator that all the different people in America he speaks to are going to make him the second Black president.

“He speaks the right kind of speech. He speaks about the heart. He speaks about loving everyone, and he speaks about integrity and the strength and importance of morality in terms of the history of America and the future of America, which is predicated upon those soft feelings,” Beatty told CNN afterward.

After telling reporters following his speech that he wanted to see a new generation rise in politics, he said he’d come to the dinner to give momentum to the chapter’s work, touting his belief that “change is made from the grassroots up. ” Asked if what he wants to be known as a good speaker, he said, “I want to be known as somebody that can help inspire folks.

” Backstage before the event, Booker reflected back on his first race for mayor, long before he was a man who just won a third full term in the Senate about to launch a second national campaign. He lost that mayoral election, but won on his second bid four years later.

“If you had said in Newark politics, four months before I ran, nobody would even know my name,” Booker said. “If I choose to run, I have as good of a chance as anyone right now, because we have a very flat field, and we have a great bench. And I think that everybody’s going to get their look. ”