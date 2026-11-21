Corner Canyon erased a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Skyridge 45-44 in a snowy thriller, securing its fourth consecutive Utah 6A football championship.

As snowflakes began to fall in Rice-Eccles Stadium, one Corner Canyon High School player fell on his back and made a snow angel on the turf.

Other Chargers began to crowd around head coach Casey Setura at centerfield, shouting “aye, aye, aye! ” in a huddle.

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Then came the moment they were waiting for: The Utah 6A Class State Championship trophy made its way from the sideline to the waiting hands of the now four-time defending champs after defeating Skyridge High School 45-44 in an instant classic on Friday. Once it reached Setura, the first-year coach who took the mantle from Eric Kjar hoisted the Chargers’ newest piece of hardware up high.

“It’s surreal. It’s awesome,” Setura, who was previously the school’s defensive coordinator, told The Salt Lake Tribune after his first state championship win as a head coach.

“I’m just proud of our kids, our coaching staff. They trusted in me as a new head coach, following a legend and one of my great friends, coach Kjar. I’m just on cloud nine. ” About 15 minutes earlier, Corner Canyon’s bid for a fourth consecutive 6A championship was in jeopardy.

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The Falcons led by two touchdowns and were on course to defeat Corner Canyon a second time this season. Skyridge held all of the momentum, taking a 44-30 lead following a 49-yard touchdown run from Beckham Bennett and a successful two-point conversion. But Setura and his starting quarterback, Jaxon Pehrson, knew they still had a chance.

“We just stayed poised and stayed ready,” Pehrson said. “We’ve come back from worse before, and we knew that we were going to come out there and win this game. “So we just came out there and took it one play at a time and just executed. ” One of those plays?

A pivotal fourth-and-6 down two scores. As Pehrson dropped back, he found Kelen Gold for a 35-yard gain down to the 6-yard line.

Then on third-and-goal, Pehrson dug into his bag of magic once more with a touch pass to Beckham Coon for a touchdown to cut Skyridge’s lead to seven with 5:31 left to play.

“All our coaches and all of our players, they just stayed patient,” Setura said. “You could tell the morale was down, but we just had to keep playing. I was so proud of our offense when they showed out and scored quickly, giving us a chance. ” And that chance was all the Chargers needed.

After struggling to contain Skyridge quarterback Jagger Fountaine all evening, Corner Canyon came up with another stop to get the ball back. Once again, Pehrson went mining for Gold, and he found the receiver again on a 50-yard out route with a perfectly placed ball down the sideline.

“He carried the team today. He did a great job,” Setura said of his quarterback.

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“He just managed the game and did everything we asked him to do. Super proud of him. ” The Chargers’ quarterback wasn’t done there. A few plays later, he faked a handoff and tossed the ball into the end zone for yet another touchdown.

Now all the Chargers needed was an extra point to tie the game. But Skyridge jumped across the line of scrimmage, drawing an encroachment flag — not once, but twice — on the potential extra-point attempt. At that point, Setura raced down the sideline and signaled for a timeout. The Chargers then changed course — they were going for the lead.

“It was our beast personnel, like our big personnel, and they knew it was coming,” Setura said. “We gave it to Tate Patterson, and he’s a stud. ” Patterson didn’t disappoint. He took the snap, ran right and barreled across the goal line for the two-point score.

The Chargers’ four-peat was alive once more. But Skyridge still had a chance. Within a few plays, the Falcons and Fountaine worked their way down the field. With every yard gained, the powder from the sky continued to pile up.

On what would ultimately be his last pass of the season, Fountaine looked for four-star athlete Eli Mortensen over the middle as the seconds ticked off the clock. Fountaine threw it into the breadbasket of his wide receiver. But ... it didn’t end there. The ball bounced off Mortensen’s hands and was intercepted by Corner Canyon, clinching the win.

The Chargers sideline went ballistic. And a few kneels later, Setura and his team were dancing in the snow.

“Once we kneeled, I knew it was done,” Setura said. “There were just all kinds of emotions. I still can’t believe it. Snow’s falling. I just couldn’t be more proud of our team. ”