How consistency, camaraderie along 49ers' offensive line have fueled group's strong 2026 season

The San Francisco 49ers' offensive line is putting together a solid 2026 NFL season thanks to thousands of snaps by each other's side.

The San Francisco 49ers' offensive line is putting together a solid 2026 NFL season thanks to thousands of snaps by each other's side. On “49ers Talk,” Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan discuss how San Francisco’s trade for Keenan Allen adds more depth to their wide receivers room.

San Francisco's offensive front, led by All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams and long-time coach Chris Foerster, quietly has been putting together one of its best campaigns to date after starting the 2026 NFL season withThe line’s success is largely due to four of its members having played together for several seasons, which equates to thousands of snaps by each other’s side. Williams is the longest-tenured in his seventh season with the 49ers, and center Jake Brendel arrived just one year later in 2021.

Also read Shop & save: Exclusive ABC Secret Savings deals for November 2026

“Playing together and having that camaraderie is very important,” Williams told NBC Sports Bay Area. “We can go to the line and Jake doesn’t even have to make a call. He can just say a number and we're all on the same page, and we can kind of keep our verbiage and everything kind of close to the vest.

” Brendel’s vebal brevity on the line not only allows for higher confidence in what the group is doing on the field, but it keeps opposing defenses from learning the offense’s calls.

“We've got this situation where we have some stability,” Foerster shared with NBC Sports Bay Area. “We'd like to be able to build off of the stability. It’s paying off for those guys and that's what I'm happy for, because these are all guys that have really, really proven their worth and are improving all the time.

” Right tackle Colton McKivitz was selected by the 49ers in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but did not become a full-time starter until 2023. Right guard Dominick Puni was drafted in the third round the following year. Connor Colby is the newest of the group, with six starts in his rookie year before winning the starting job in 2026.

Advertisement

“I feel like we all mesh really well,” Puni told NBC Sports Bay Area. “It's kind of rare to keep a core group of guys like this. It’s really important especially in places like Seattle, when sometimes communication can get messed up. I can rely chemistry-wise, what I know Colt's going to do or what I know Jake's going to do because those guys have been playing next to me for so long.

” Part of the line’s success is measured by Brock Purdy’s performance and how often he is kept upright. Since the 49ers' first four wins, Purdy only has been sacked eight times, the second-lowest only to Lamar Jackson of quarterbacks who started at least five games like the Baltimore Ravens quarterback.

According to PFF’s metrics, the 49ers are ranked No. 1 in pass blocking with a grade of 82.5, and their 76.3 run blocking grade is second only to to the Chicago Bears .

“I think it’s huge,” Purdy said. “I think it just gives me confidence. The fact that I know that they’ve all played together, their communication and everything. I’ve played with them understanding where I need to be in the pocket and just getting a feel for the flow of the game.

" Offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak is thankful for the experience of the group, which makes game-planning easier to facilitate. With all of the changes on the offense due to injuries at wide receiver, the offensive line has been the solid constant.

“They’ve had so many reps and so much time on task that it does make life a little bit easier,” Kubiak said. “You do take it for granted when you just realize how long those guys have been out there. We’re fortunate. You don’t get that often, and hopefully those guys can keep stringing good games together and I think every time those guys are out there together, they get better and it shows.

” The abundance of experience with the same combination at offensive line will only help if Williams is unable to suit up against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The All-Pro officially is, would take over at left tackle if Williams can not go, and the remaining four will work together to keep communication to a minimum in the game.

Advertisement

“They have so many things,” Kubiak said. “Jake has so many nuances and things in his game where he just gets things communicated clearly and he gets things picked up, or he slides a certain way. It’s pretty awesome.

Then you see it in the run game, too. ” When the line's snap counts with the 49ers are tallied up it is understandable why their play has been productive. Often, linemen know their role on each play but not necessarily what is happening behind them, which is not the case for this group.

At times during on-field practices, members of the offensive line have been known to identify other offensive players who miss their target points or assignments, resulting in a lost opportunity for the offense. While this might be done slightly tongue-in-cheek, it does raise the expectations for everyone involved.

“It's tremendous,” Williams said. “It surrounds the new guys with experience. It takes some time because you can only learn from playing a game so long, and you can't over-communicate on the line. An alert can mean 100 different things.

We kind of just got to be on the same page knowing what to be alert for.

" Maybe most of all, the 49ers' offensive line is like family. They’ve spent so much time on and off the field together that they are playing like a well-oiled machine. They understand each other’s tendencies and actually enjoy their time together.

“I'm very fortunate to have a great group,” Foerster said. “I love these guys. I just love the fact that they've been able to play well up to this point and hopefully we can keep putting some good games together. They’re just a great group to work with.

They listen to me, they put up with my crap and we all get along real well. ”