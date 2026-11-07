How Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) Can Help With Trauma

Trauma does not just hurt; it creates cognitive stuck points that trap you in self-blame and avoidance. Learn how Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) can help.

CPT heals stuck points across issues of safety, trust, power/control, esteem, and intimacy.events create distorted beliefs, and how subsequent behaviors, influenced by those beliefs, develop as a way to protect you from future harm while effectivelyWe all have beliefs about the world, ourselves, and others.

When a shocking, upsetting, or threatening event happens, we try to make sense of it, and that can lead us to change our beliefs and adopt distorted thoughts. Distorted thoughts generally follow one of two unhelpful paths:This is when you change the facts about the trauma to maintain an old belief. An example of assimilation is thinking,"I was assaulted because I stayed out too late.

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" Instead of putting responsibility where it belongs, on the perpetrator, you blame yourself. Why? Because self-blame allows you to maintain beliefs about fairness and gives you the false sense that you can keep yourself safe if you just follow the rules. In this case, you change your beliefs to extreme degrees to protect yourself from ever getting hurt again.

An example of overaccommodation is thinking,"All men are evil and cannot be trusted," or"I am permanently broken.

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" In CPT, these rigid thoughts are called stuck points. They keep you trapped in survival mode and prevent you from fully healing and moving past the trauma. Once a stuck point takes hold, trauma survivors begin to rely on avoidance to cope. Avoidance is the number one coping mechanism for human beings, but for a trauma survivor, it is their main strategy.

If you are a trauma survivor, you avoid places, people, conversations,Avoidance makes sense. It offers quick, short-term relief and tricks you into believing you are in control. The truth is quite the opposite. Avoidance strengthens the stuck point, reinforces, and makes recovery nearly impossible.

Its function is to protect you from danger, but it also pushes away genuine love, support, and connection. CPT gives you a structured and effective way to face what you have been avoiding without getting you too overwhelmed or requiring you to retell every detail of your trauma. Fear of reliving the event is one of the main reasons many people avoid getting treatment in the first place.

Working collaboratively with a trained clinician, you learn how to identify your stuck points, examine the evidence for and against them, test their validity and helpfulness, and choose healthier, more adaptive behaviors instead of avoidance. CPT is a short-term modality, usually completed in 12 to 16 structured sessions, and it works powerfully in both individual and group settings. It helps you explore stuck points across five core areas of well-being: safety, trust, power and control, esteem, and intimacy.

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In my 25-plus years of clinical experience, and especially in my work with women survivors of childhood sexual abuse and adult sexual assault, I have seen firsthand how transformative this process is. Trauma carries with it a host of lies. It lies about who you are, it lies about your worth, and it lies about what you deserve. Facing trauma takes real courage, but you do not have to live your life running away from fear.

You deserve peace. You deserve joy. And you are worthy of love. CPT gives you the tools to truly see the lies trauma creates, helps you reclaim your power, and opens your heart again.

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