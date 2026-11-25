Snowpack is down, yes. And the growing season is getting longer – nearly doubling in the last 50 years.

Note to readers • This story is made possible through a partnership between The Salt Lake Tribune and Grist , a nonprofit environmental media organization .

This story is also an updated excerpt from the Open Lands newsletter, delivered to inboxes every Tuesday. When you think about Summit County, you probably think about skiing. The area is home to two world-class ski areas. It hosted a slew of events during the 2002 Winter Olympics, and is preparing to do the same in 2034.

Also read Utah's Snow Season Starts Strong with Above-Average Snowpack

Climate change is taking a big toll on snowpack in the West, with winter precipitation increasingly falling as rain instead of snow. Last winter proved how devastating those changes can be to the ski industry . Park City Mountain reported about half the snowpack it normally receives, and Deer Valley closed for the season in March – weeks ahead of its typical schedule. But Summit County, Utah’s highest-elevation county, is also home to a lot of agricultural land.

It has about 760 farms covering 400,000 acres – around a third of the county’s land area. And farmers are seeing big changes, too.

“This fall, actually, was the longest, nicest, most temperate fall I’ve experienced in Utah,” said Andrea Morgan, owner of Moonshadow Farms in Hoytsville. “I did my last field harvest two Fridays ago. That was pretty insane to me. ” A new Utah State University study shows some of the striking ways the county is changing.

Snowpack is down, yes. And the growing season is getting longer – nearly doubling in the last 50 years. The USU Extension prepared its Summit County report about changes to climate, snowpack and wildfire in collaboration with the county health department. It collects decades’ worth of data, like SNOTEL records on snowpack, historical daily temperatures since 1979 and acres burned by fire since 1984.

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It’s not peer-reviewed, but it’s an accessible, easy read.

“This was really meant to be a short primer on what’s happening,” said Scott Hotaling, a climate change ecologist and lead author of the study. The number of frost-free days in Summit jumped from 51 in 1979 to 95 days in 2025. Another surprising finding in the data, Hotaling said, was that high temperatures in Summit aren’t necessarily getting higher, but the low temperatures are creeping up.

Residents who are used to throwing their windows open on summer nights may instead turn to air conditioning to cool their homes in response, driving up energy use. Peak snowpack has declined by about 30% compared to the late 1970s and early 1980s, even accounting for Utah’s record-breaking snowpack in 2023. The county’s average annual temperatures have also risen by 2 degrees Fahrenheit since 1979.

While that might not sound like a lot, “a couple degrees can be the difference between a storm bringing snow or bringing rain,” Hotaling said. Utah’s water system was designed decades ago under the premise that almost all of our supply came from mountain snow, which gradually melts in the spring, gets captured by reservoirs and feeds cities below. Shifting our precipitation increasingly toward rain disrupts the entire network.

“We got a great preview of that this past year,” Hotaling said. Summit officials have adopted several initiatives to combat climate change, like encouraging carbon-free transportation and joining the Utah Community Clean Energy Program, which funnels an optional fee from utility bills toward a fund dedicated to building more renewables, according to Emily Quinton, the county’s sustainability director. But there’s only so much a community the size of Summit County can do. Climate change is a global concern.

And the international community couldn’t even agree to a statement acknowledging that burning fossil fuels is the primary driver of the problem at this year’s COP31 summit. The USU study doesn’t address the causes of climate change, but it does offer up ways areas like Summit County can adapt. Mountain resorts might want to embrace summer activities like biking, for example, so they’re less reliant on winter tourism.

“Would anyone have predicted that a skier day would be so economically valuable 50 or 60 years ago? ” Hotaling said.

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“Could there be a world where 30 years from now, we’re like, ‘Oh wow, mountain bike tourism is now the big part of Utah’s economy’? ” Quinton and Hotaling said the longer growing season could also become a silver lining for mountain communities, although they acknowledged a warming climate often presents more complications on the ground. Longer growing season still has risks Morgan grew up in Park City and has farmed in the county for 13 years.

While this year was her most profitable autumn season ever, she noted a warming climate has trade-offs. Winters aren’t killing off the bugs that attack her harvests. This year, warmer temperatures meant her heirloom tomatoes didn’t produce during the peak summer heat, when customers crave tomatoes the most. More rain meant more flooding in her irrigation system.

“It’s always a bit wild,” Morgan said, “trying to grow in the mountains. ” Warmer springs also don’t eliminate the risk of sudden cold snaps. Like many fruit farmers across Utah, Morgan saw her apple and plum trees bloom early this season, only for frost to damage the buds.

“I got zero apples this year, whereas the year before I had a pretty good apple crop,” she said. “It’s really becoming a battle of the extremes. ” The USU study also touched on an issue that I’ve thought about for years. As the summer heat grows more oppressive in Utah’s cities, will places like Summit increasingly be seen as climate refuges?

And if so, how will these more rural places adapt? Hotaling told me he sees that as an important part of the story.

“If people have the means,” he said, “they’re going to want to move to higher-elevation places. ” Quinton said Summit is already seeing an influx of people in the summer traveling from less than 30 miles away.

“It’s something I’ve definitely heard folks recognizing and talking about,” she said. While farmers view adapting to weather and climate as another aspect of their work, Morgan said the surge of new visitors and residents is what could ultimately put them out of business.

“It’s shocking and mind-blowing to see how much land is being gobbled up by housing projects,” she said. “Supporting local agriculture is pretty fundamental in all of this. ”